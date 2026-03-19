Soco rebuts Baricuatro’s claims, stresses PB decisions are collective

CEBU Vice Governor Glenn Soco on Thursday, March 19, 2026, rejected claims of inaction raised by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, stressing that the Provincial Board (PB) operates as a collegial body and not through decisions of a single official.

In a statement sent to SunStar Cebu, Soco’s spokesperson, lawyer Georgia Herrera-Klepp, said the vice governor is being unfairly singled out, emphasizing that actions of the PB go through committees, documentation, and collective deliberation.

“This is not about personalities. The vice governor is being singled out as if he alone makes decisions, which not how the Provincial Board. It is a collegial body -- actions are taken through committees, proper documentation, and collective deliberation,” the statement reads, adding that concerns should be addressed through proper channels and not through public criticism.

The statement came a day after Baricuatro, in a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, said she had “had enough” when asked how is her relationship with the vice governor.

She accused Soco of failing to act on at least three key measures, including the Local Assistance Funds, the province’s position on the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, and the long-delayed 93-1 land swap proposal.

Soco’s camp, however, stated that his office remains focused on “transparency and due process” and maintained that the issue is “strictly about work, nothing personal.” (CDF)