Soco seeks travel notice from governor

CEBU Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco has asked Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to inform his office in advance of any official or personal travel abroad, citing the need to avoid delays and ensure uninterrupted public service.

In a letter dated April 7, 2026, Soco said prior notice would help prevent “miscommunication or confusion” and allow proper coordination, noting that Baricuatro’s recent trip to Japan from April 4 to 8, as well as some previous travels, were not formally relayed to his office.

“As provided by law, the vice governor assumes the role of acting governor in the governor’s absence from the country,” Soco said, stressing that advance notice is necessary to ensure protocols are observed and official functions are carried out seamlessly.

In an interview on Monday, April 13, Soco also raised concerns over document processing, saying the absence of the governor’s signature in some endorsements has caused questions and delays.

“There were several endorsements that were sent here to the SP (Sangguniang Panlalawigan) signed only by the assistant legal officer,” Soco said, adding that this raised concerns as such documents are usually signed by the Office of the Governor.

“It made us question because normally, it’s supposed to be the Office of the Governor that signs, so we returned it and had it clarified,” he said.

Communication “lapse”

In an earlier interview on Thursday, April 9, Baricuatro addressed the delayed designation of Soco as acting governor during her Japan trip.

“You know what, I did the right thing. Everything was legal. I was given approval to travel by the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government),” she said.

Baricuatro explained that it should be the DILG — not her office — that formally informs the Office of the Vice Governor regarding such designation.

“It’s supposed to be the DILG to inform the Office of the Vice Governor. It’s not my prerogative to tell him,” she said.

According to the governor, the delay in communication stemmed from a lapse within the DILG.

“What happened was that the office director was not immediately aware that I already had my authority to travel… his secretary was not informed,” Baricuatro said.

Despite the issue, Baricuatro said no harm was done, noting that Soco assumed the role by operation of law during her absence from April 4 to April 8.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2025-023 issued in March 2025, all applications for official and unofficial foreign travel must be filed at least seven working days before departure.

The circular also cites the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007, which sets processing timelines for government transactions. / CDF