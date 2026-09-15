Soco sits as acting guv

CEBU Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco will serve as officer-in-charge governor while Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is in China for an official trip later this week.

Interior and Local Government Cebu Director Jesus Robel Sastrillo Jr. issued the designation Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. Soco received the letter at 5:26 p.m.

Under Section 46(a) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, the vice governor automatically exercises the powers and performs the duties of the governor when the latter is temporarily unable to serve because of physical or legal reasons, including travel abroad.

The provision limits the acting local chief executive’s authority to appoint, suspend or dismiss employees unless the temporary incapacity exceeds 30 working days.

Baricuatro is set to lead a Provincial Government delegation to Nanning, Guangxi, China, from Saturday, Sept. 19, to Monday, Sept. 21, for the 23rd China-Asean Expo.

The expo will start on Sept. 17, with the Philippines serving as Country of Honor. Cebu has been selected as the Philippines’ “Province of Charm.”

Second China trip

The Nanning trip will be Baricuatro’s second visit to China this year.

In February, she led a Capitol delegation to Fujian Province for meetings on tourism, investment, health care and other areas of cooperation. The delegation also studied traditional Chinese medicine and waste management technology.

The visit was followed in March by the resumption of direct flights between Cebu and Quanzhou in Fujian Province.

According to the Province Public Information page Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Provincial Government and its private-sector partners will showcase local products, businesses and tourism destinations at the Philippine National Pavilion.

Representatives of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry are also expected to join the delegation.

Baricuatro said the Provincial Government’s previous overseas trips had focused on securing opportunities and studying possible solutions to Cebu’s concerns.

“Our international engagements have always been about creating real opportunities for Cebu. During our previous visit to China, we were able to help open a direct flight that strengthens our connectivity. In Japan, we began discussions on potential waste-to-energy solutions for Cebu through Guun,” she added. / CDF