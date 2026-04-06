Soco takes Capitol helm for 4 days

CEBU Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco has assumed the role of acting governor from April 4 to April 8, 2026.

Soco will serve in the position for four days while Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is on a personal trip to Japan.

In a letter dated Monday, April 6, 2026, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province Director Jesus Robel Sastrillo Jr. said Soco assumed the role by operation of law for the duration of Baricuatro’s trip.

“This pertains to the approved personal foreign travel of Hon. Pamela Baricuatro, governor of the Province of Cebu, to Japan from April 4 to April 8, 2026,” reads a portion of the letter.

Soco will oversee the Province from Saturday, April 4, to Wednesday, April 8.

Sixth District Provincial Board Member Larenz Lagon will serve as acting vice governor during the same period, the DILG said. The arrangement follows existing protocols to ensure continuity of leadership while the governor is away.

Soco also served as acting governor from Feb. 4 to 6, when Baricuatro led a three-day official mission to Fujian, China, heading a 10-member delegation focused on trade and health initiatives.

The mission explored the integration of Chinese alternative medicine into Cebu’s healthcare system and assessed waste-to-energy technologies for the Province’s solid waste management efforts.

During that period, Soco oversaw provincial operations, including monitoring tropical depression Basyang in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, as authorities warned of heavy rains and strong winds in Central Visayas. / CDF