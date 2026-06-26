Sofia Andres bashed over visit to Baterbonia’s wake

ACTRESS Sofia Andres drew negative reactions after visiting the wake of basketball player Rene Baterbonia of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The criticism intensified after Andres posted on social media that she had a police escort during her visit.

Sofia first caught the attention of social media users when she asked her followers on Instagram for directions to Agusan del Sur, Baterbonia’s hometown.

“If the condolences are genuine, why ask on IG? Why not contact the family directly?” one netizen commented.

“Are they close? Wow, and she even had a police escort,” another wrote.

“What is she doing there lol. I mean... why? And why does it have media coverage? Oh, come on,” another netizen said. “It probably would have looked more sincere if she had just sent help to the family and flowers for the wake.”

However, some users came to the actress’ defense, saying there was nothing wrong with what she did and that she may have simply been deeply affected by what happened to Rene. / TRC S