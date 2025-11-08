Sofia Andres expresses dismay over Cebu floods

KAPAMILYA actress Sofia Andres was among the many who expressed dismay over the severe flooding that hit Cebu during typhoon Tino this week.

On her Instagram account, Sofia shared words of support for those affected, writing: “The Lord said, do not forget. When the storms passed, silence revealed what truly destroys us. Greed.”

In her previous posts, Sofia also offered prayers for the Visayas, especially for those severely affected. “Tonight I am praying for Cebu and for everyone who is suffering in silence,” she said.

The actress highlighted the unity shown by Cebuanos and reposted stories from thousands of users sharing frustration and calls for accountability. One viral post read:

“Mad because the people have done their part to prepare — food, emergency kits, meds & more — but the flood control projects which could have saved us all are clearly corrupted, and it is evident! CEBU, BE ANGRY!” / HBL S