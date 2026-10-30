Sogod roadworks paused for Kalag-kalag traffic

ROADWORKS along Eme Road in Sogod town, a section of the Cebu North–Hagnaya Wharf Road, are suspended starting Friday, Oct. 30, until Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, to ease traffic for motorists heading to northern Cebu.

The six-day suspension aims to keep traffic moving along the highway during the expected surge of travelers for Kalag-kalag, the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

Officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) and the Sogod Municipal Government initially agreed to the suspension during the Provincial Board’s (PB) regular session on Monday, Oct. 26. Both had been invited to appear by PB Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office will work with Sogod’s Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on traffic controls and safety measures during the holiday period, Martinez said in a Facebook post.

The slope protection project aims to address recurring landslides and falling debris along the northern Cebu highway, where the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025, raised concerns about slope stability.

Landslides and construction have repeatedly disrupted traffic on the highway in recent months, prompting renewed discussions on how to finish the project without further straining motorists.

Unstable slope slows work

Jose Renee G. Miole, officer-in-charge of the Construction Section of the DPWH Cebu 5th District Engineering Office, told the PB that the project has reached 60 percent physical completion.

He said work has been complicated by the unstable hillside, the difficulty of reaching its upper sections, and the lack of space for the soil and rocks removed during construction.

Crews must clear and excavate portions of the slope to reach areas that need treatment. Because of the limited space, dump trucks must haul away the excavated material.

DPWH 7 Assistant Director Nonato Paylado said the agency had initially planned to install rock netting but shifted to slope excavation starting from the top. He apologized to the PB for failing to inform the Sogod Municipal Government and the Provincial Government of the change.

First phase targeted for January 2027

DPWH officials said the contractor has committed to finishing the first phase within two to three months, with January 2027 as the target. Paylado said traffic would no longer be interrupted once the first phase is completed.

The second phase has yet to be funded, so the remaining work will depend on the availability of funds.

Closures may follow

After the Kalag-kalag break, DPWH intends to request temporary road closures during set hours to speed up clearing and construction, Martinez said.

Motorists would be diverted to alternative routes during the closures. DPWH has committed to repairing and preparing those roads before any diversion takes effect.

Martinez said the PB asked DPWH to submit a formal request to the Office of the Governor, copy furnished the board, for consideration and appropriate action.

He had earlier warned that further deterioration in the coming months, when more weather disturbances are expected, could make the highway impassable and force motorists to take longer detours. / CDF