Award-winning Cebuano actor Sol Eugenio continues to strengthen his presence in Philippine cinema, taking on new roles in two Bisaya-language films that showcase a different side of his acting range.

Following his success in various film festivals in Metro Manila, Eugenio is set to appear in two regional productions, including the historical action film “The First Defender: A Lapu-Lapu Story.”

In the film, he portrays Rajah Humabon, who figured prominently in the historic Battle of Mactan in 1521.

The film stars former Kapuso actor Aljur Abrenica as Datu Lapu-Lapu, with Cebuana actress and singer Akiko Solon as Reyna Bulakna. Veteran character actor Giovanni Baldisseri plays Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

The cast also includes veteran actress Suzette Ranillo as Reyna Humamay, the wife of Rajah Humabon; Jeffrey Pabilic as Padre Valderrama; and Kurt Mananap as Balud, one of Humabon’s advisers and warriors.

“The First Defender: A Lapu-Lapu Story” is produced by BisayaFlix and directed by Boholano filmmaker Elcid Camacho, Solon’s husband in real life.

During the Kadaugan sa Mactan reenactment in April 2026, Camacho also portrayed Lapu-Lapu.

The film will hold its premiere at SM Seaside Cebu’s Centerstage on Saturday, Dec. 5, ahead of its theatrical release on Dec. 9, 2026.

Eugenio’s second Bisaya-language film is the horror-comedy “Run Shirley Run!” in which he plays Joe, an aswang hunter.

The film is directed by Cagayan de Oro-based filmmaker Rodiell Veloso and has already screened in Metro Manila cinemas as part of the QCinema International Film Festival.

Eugenio was also recently recognized for his performance as Gregor, the lead character in the independent film “Bato’ng Bunga,” directed by Cebuano filmmaker Elj Seth Tababa. The film won Best Film at the 9th Sine Kabataan FDCP Short Film Festival on Sept. 18, 2026.

He also portrayed a Waray character in “Kun Hain, Bisan Diin,” directed by Jomarie Corro-Reyes, which received the Jury Prize at the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival on Sept. 30, 2026.

On the international scene, Eugenio has appeared in films such as “Prisoner of War” (2025), “1521: The Quest for Love and Freedom” (2023) and “Almost Paradise” (2020).

Despite his work in mainstream and international productions, Eugenio continues to pursue projects that highlight the culture and history of the regions, reflecting his passion and dedication to Philippine cinema. / TRC S