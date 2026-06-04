Solar project aims to cut CH power costs by P150M

THE Cebu City Government aims to cut at least P150 million from its yearly electricity expenses within the next two years through the expansion of solar-powered systems in government-owned buildings and facilities.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the City is targeting a 50 percent cut in its yearly power bill within the next two years, which ranges from P300 million to P400 million, as part of its shift to renewable energy.

The initiative began Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with the groundbreaking of the P12 million on-grid rooftop solar photovoltaic system project at City Hall.

Savings

Archival described the project as a major step in Cebu City’s transition to cleaner energy sources, saying solar power would help reduce operating costs while addressing climate change.

The executive and legislative buildings were selected as pilot sites because of their high electricity consumption. Together, the two structures cost the City P1.5 million each month, with costs pegged at P1 million for the executive building and P500,000 for the legislative building.

Once operational, the solar photovoltaic system is expected to reduce electricity expenses in the two buildings by 30 percent, generating monthly savings of P300,000 to P500,000.

Archival said the investment is expected to pay for itself within three years through lower energy costs.

Long-held plan

For Archival, the project fulfills a long-standing goal he first envisioned during his time as a city councilor.

“When I was still a councilor, I already hoped to install solar power systems in government buildings. Now, we are finally implementing it,” he said.

Project engineers said installation work is scheduled to begin in the second or third week of June and is expected to be completed in 120 days.

Archival said the project would help reduce the City’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The mayor said he hopes Cebu City’s shift to renewable energy will serve as an example for other local government units seeking to lower operating costs and adopt cleaner energy practices.

After the City Hall installation, the City Government plans to expand solar energy systems to other city-owned facilities, including the Carbon Public Market Bagsakan Center and the Ramos Public Market, as part of its broader effort to reduce dependence on conventional power sources and improve long-term energy efficiency. (Jhoyenn G. Sumayang, Lee Hashman C. Patalita/CNU interns)