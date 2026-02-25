Solar push to trim P200M City power bill

THE Cebu City Government is partnering with the Department of Energy (DOE) to reduce electricity and fuel costs for City-owned facilities, positioning the city as a regional benchmark for sustainable governance.

The five-year initiative, formalized through a memorandum of agreement (MOA), targets a 10 percent reduction in energy consumption by introducing green technologies into government operations. The City Council approved a resolution on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, authored by Councilors Dave Tumulak and Joel Garganera, authorizing Mayor Nestor Archival to execute the agreement.

Under the program, “Solar Solutions for Government: Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy in Public Buildings,” the City will install solar photovoltaic systems, LED lighting, inverter-type air conditioners and electric vehicle charging stations across public facilities.

The move aims to address the City’s P200 million annual power bill. Archival, a longtime advocate of renewable energy, previously authored City Ordinance 2772 to institutionalize solar power in City operations.

The DOE will provide technical support, conduct energy audits and lead a technical working group to oversee implementation. For its part, Cebu City will designate an energy efficiency officer, identify installation sites and develop a Local Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan.

Funding for initial assessments will be provided by the DOE, while long-term maintenance will be managed through separate agreements with private partners.

The City has already seen early success with this model. On Aug. 14, 2025, a 300-kilowatt solar system was inaugurated at the Department of General Services Complex at the South Road Properties. It is expected to cut the facility’s power costs by 70 percent.

Future plans under the Archival administration include installing a 700-kilowatt system at the Legislative Building and transforming the Cebu City Public Library into a “solar library.” / EHP