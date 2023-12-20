Solea Mactan Resort unveils exciting enhancements and additions at its annual Thanksgiving celebration.

Homegrown family-friendly resort, Solea Mactan Resort, hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 4, 2023. The event brought together esteemed partners and loyal customers to commemorate another year of shared success and celebrate the upcoming Christmas season with a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

The event featured special performances, exciting games, and a captivating tree lighting ceremony of the “Tree of Hope,” made possible in collaboration with the local community.

In addition to making the celebration extra special, 42 handcrafted parols made by inmates from Lapu-Lapu and Cordova were brought and hung on the Christmas tree to show solidarity and support in the season of giving and love.

Indeed, it has been a fruitful year for Solea Mactan Resort, as the resort has seen many improvements, including its F&B outlets with the reopening of Sandy Point, which offers a delectable array of freshly grilled culinary delights. Solea’s signature Salt and Sky Bar also introduced an expanded menu filled with new culinary delights. Additionally, the Cuckoo Pool Bar underwent an expansion, providing an even more enjoyable space for guests to relax and savor refreshing beverages.

The resort also launched its Aqua Park this year, which has since become popular, especially among younger guests. Another addition to the resort’s event spaces is the Glass Tent, which can accommodate up to 250 guests, offering an elegant setting for various gatherings and celebrations. Fulfilling its duties in offering exceptional hotel services, Solea Seaview Resort reopened its doors following a comprehensive renovation, promising a revitalized and modernized experience for all guests.

Along with its renovation, the resort has further expanded its beach area, ensuring a pristine and inviting environment for leisure and relaxation. Other properties under the Solea group have also seen improvements, including Nanda Café, as it opened its second branch at Nanda Mactan. It features a spacious landscape playground where guests can lounge while taking in the breathtaking view.

Solea Resorts is gearing up for the upcoming new year, introducing new amenities, properties, and more for its guests. Guests and loyal patrons should look forward to the unveiling of a luxurious Presidential Suite designed to accommodate up to six adults, offering an unparalleled level of comfort and sophistication. Families with children are also in for a treat as Solea Resort introduces two new kids’ theme rooms, providing a magical and immersive experience for kids. Building on the success of Happy Pebbles, the resort’s recreational area, an exciting extension is planned to provide more leisure options for guests of all ages.

As Solea Resort expresses gratitude for a successful year, these enhancements reflect its commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for every guest. The Thanksgiving celebration was a night of joy, highlighting the spirit of gratitude and the anticipation of even more remarkable experiences in the upcoming year.

For updates, you may follow Solea Resorts’ social media pages on Instagram as well as Facebook.