Soledad fights for WBO title

UNBEATEN Reymart Soledad and former world champion Vic Saludar will both see action Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at the Grand Ho Tram in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Soledad guns for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super-lightweight title against undefeated Chinese prospect Balihenbieke Balihenbieke, while Saludar locks horns with Thai fighter Watchanachai Thasai in a non-title 10-round bout.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Soledad tipped the scales at 139.55 pounds, while Balihenbieke came in at 139.33 pounds.

After kicking off his pro career in the Philippines in 2023, Soledad has since fought in Thailand since 2024, compiling an unbeaten record while dropping Thai fighters left and right.

The biggest win of his career came on Nov. 29, 2025, when he knocked out former world title challenger Apinun Khongsong in five rounds to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental welterweight belt in Thailand.

Balihenbieke, on the other hand, is a Chinese fighter based in South Korea. The 22-year-old defeated Filipino warriors Roemart Sentillas and Romer Pinili in his last two bouts. He won the WBO Asia-Pacific Youth super-lightweight belt against Pinili.

Soledad holds a perfect slate of 8-0 with six knockouts, while Balihenbieke is 8-0 with

five knockouts.

Saludar, meanwhile, remains one of the best minimumweights in the world. He is ranked No. 1 by the WBO, No. 4 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), No. 10 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 12 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The 35-year-old Saludar is just waiting for a world title shot against Oscar Collazo, who holds the WBO and WBA belts, anytime soon.

After losing to Collazo in 2022, Saludar won his next six contests and is coming off a third-round stoppage of Thai fighter Suriya Puttaluksa last year.

The 18-year-old Thasai is a promising fighter but has suffered a few setbacks in his budding career. He lost his last fight to Japanese Yuya Naka in Thailand earlier this year.

Saludar is 27-6 with 17 knockouts, while Thasai is 6-2 with three knockouts. / EKA