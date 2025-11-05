Soledad, Laurente set for WBC Night of Champions in Thailand

UNDEFEATED Filipino prospects Reymart Soledad and Criztian Pitt Laurente will see action in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Night of Champions on Nov. 29, 2025, at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Soledad will shoot for the WBC Asia Continental welterweight title against one-time world title challenger Apinun Khongsong, while Laurente will face fellow undefeated fighter Sagar Singh in a six-round lightweight contest.

The 25-year-old Soledad has been making a name for himself in the Thailand boxing scene, winning five straight fights after a rocky debut.

Soledad’s first fight in Thailand last year, against Wanphichit Siriphana, ended in a no contest.

However, he rebounded impressively, knocking out his next five Thai opponents: Pluem Wangkhlaklang, Nahathuch Paharn, Sakda Langkabam, and Jatupol Raksapet in the first round, and Chinathip Thawiphun in the third.

The 28-year-old Khongsong will be Soledad’s stiffest test because the Thai veteran has fought at the highest level of his weight division.

Khongsong challenged Josh Taylor for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-lightweight strap in 2020 in England but he was knocked out in the opening round.

Despite that setback, Khongsong holds a notable win over former world title contender Akihiro Kondo and has won his last three bouts.

Soledad is 7-0 with five knockouts, while Khongsong is 25-4 with 21 knockouts.

On the other hand, Laurente, a former member of the Philippine national boxing team, aims to continue his hot streak in the pro ranks.

He’s fresh from a one-sided unanimous decision win over Hebi Marapu to claim the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific lightweight belt last Aug. 31, 2025, in Gen. Santos City.

Sagar turned pro in 2023 and has fought only three times. He defeated fellow newcomer Arjun Pundir in his pro debut, then stopped Sumit Davikar in the first round and Ravideep Singh in the

second round.

Laurente is 15-0 with nine knockouts, while Singh is 3-0 with two knockouts. / EKA