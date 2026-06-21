Solenn draws inspiration from father with dementia

Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico shared that her 79-year-old father, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease, has become her inspiration for her recent paintings.

She revealed this during “The Daily Dish” on Bilyonaryo News Channel (BNC) on June 18.

“It’s about my dad. My dad has dementia right now, so it’s like, it’s a scattered piece. It’s very blurred, because it kind of shows how people can slowly vanish and fade away but are still here over time. It’s really about my emotions with him,” Solenn said about her artwork.

The actress said she often stays inside her art studio, where she expresses her emotions through painting.

Her artworks are part of Provenance Art Gallery Bridging the Gap 2 at Power Plant Mall, running from June to August.

Solenn will personally attend the exhibit to thank supporters. / TRC S