Solid earth champions 'Plastikalikasan'

SOLID Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) has championed the new campaign of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to help get rid of plastics indiscriminately thrown in communities.

On Earth Day, observed April 22, 2024, SEDC employees took part in the national launch of “PlastiKalikasan: Mining Communities Clean-up Program” with the support of FA Manpower personnel in the uplands of Tinubdan in San Fernando town, southern Cebu.

Residents from the company’s mining community joined the activity that was also part of the Earth Day celebration of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) with the theme, “Planet vs. Plastics.”

With some employees from MGB Central Visayas participating, the morning clean-up gathered 380 kilograms of plastic materials, disclosed Mitzie Almira Carin, SEDC division manager for human resources and administration.

Ramcie Brillante, chief of the MGB 7 mine environmental management section, explained the rationale behind the activity that is covered by an April 11, 2024 memo of MGB officer-in-charge Danilo U. Uykieng.

He said PlastiKalikasan will serve as a long-term clean-up program for the mining industry to minimize the generation of plastic waste in the mine sites, as well as in the host and neighboring communities.

The MGB memo required the inclusion of PlastiKalikasan in the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems of mining companies.

A large-scale non-metallic mining company, SEDC committed to adopt the long-term platform to collect, recycle, reuse, and/or dispose of plastic waste materials as part of its solid waste management program.

The company will in part comply with Republic Act 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, noted Carin, who said PlastiKalikasan will now be a regular annual activity of the company.