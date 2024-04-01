SOMAC Korean Buffet delights Cebuanos with authentic Korean dishes

Korean culture has long fascinated Filipinos. Whether it’s K-dramas or K-Pop, it’s safe to say that Filipinos are more than eager to try anything Korean and are ready to learn more about the culture. Cebuanos are in for a treat as SOMAC Korean Buffet officially opened and at SM Seaside on March 22, 2024, slated to offer authentic Korean dishes and more to its patrons.
The restaurant is one of the largest Korean buffets in Cebu, featuring a plethora of Korean dishes ranging from traditional homemade dishes to street food.
SOMAC Korean Buffet held an Influencers Day event on March 16, 2024, and a few Cebuanos got a taste of what is to come and the delicious experience that it offers. Its food stations displayed a colorful array of dishes ranging from all-time favorite Korean dishes like Bibimbap, Ramen and Cheese, and hearty soups such as Kimchi and Soybean Paste Soup.
Enjoy all facets of Korean cuisine as patrons can also have a taste of Korean street food as part of the restaurant’s “street food” corner featuring a delicious selection of street food goodies such as Kimbap, Tteokbokki, Mandu, Pajeon and a whole lot more. Korean cuisine is known for its extensive selection of side dishes that are meant to complement and enhance the main dishes. The restaurant offers more than a hundred side dishes to pair with your meals, creating a unique dining experience for all.
If you’re craving for a bit of dessert, SOMAC Korean Buffet has a dessert corner where diners can get soft serve ice cream and customize it to their liking by choosing a number of toppings. Aside from ice cream, there are also pancakes and waffles glazed with syrup, fresh fruits, and delicious cakes that you can pair with a cup of coffee, available at the beverage corner. Patrons are guaranteed to have a refined dining experience all thanks to the restaurant’s minimalistic and warm interior design, perfect for Instagram-worthy shots.
Another unique feature that this buffet offers is that it also includes Filipino dishes, so diners will indulge not only in authentic Korean dishes but also homemade and widely loved Filipino dishes such as Sinigang, Filipino Spaghetti, Creamy Carbonara, and more.
Lunch and dinner on weekdays from Monday to Thursday are priced at P799 per head. On weekends from Friday to Sunday, lunch, and dinner are priced at P999 per head. Children below 10 years old are charged P599 per head.
SOMAC Korean Buffet is located on the third floor, Skypark Hall, Mountain Wing of SM Seaside Cebu. It is open daily.