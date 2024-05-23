Some Barangay Umapad workers not paid from December 2023 to April 2024

OVER a hundred employees from Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City have not received their salaries from December 2023 until April this year.

This group includes barangay tanods, solid waste management personnel, drivers, and clean and green staff, among others.

Barangay Umapad Captain Reb Cortes said the payroll processing for these employees' salaries has been stalled because it has yet to be signed by Councilor Libertine Lumapas, who chairs the Committee on Appropriations.

Cortes said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has already authorized the release of the salaries through a letter sent to him by the agency.

When asked about the cause of the unpaid salaries, Cortes responded: "Pamolitika. Wala koy laing nakita nga hinungdan gud, pamolitika ra gyud (It’s politics. I have not seen another reason behind it but only politics.” (CAV)