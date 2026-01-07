Some candle sellers cite permit hurdles during Sinulog

AS SINULOG festivities draw thousands of devotees to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, some candle vendors say strict requirements and limited space are making it difficult for them to earn during what is supposed to be a peak season.

Nanay Flora Martinez, a candle vendor selling outside and far from the Basilica entrance, said she is struggling to meet daily income targets because of permit and identification requirements imposed on vendors.

Martinez said vendors are required to secure business passes and submit identification documents to continue operating.

She said requirements are difficult to comply with, especially for those without permanent stalls.

She hopes authorities would consider easing restrictions for small vendors like her who rely on Sinulog-related sales as their primary source of income.

Other candle vendors closer to the Basilica reported increased sales as crowds grew in the days leading up to the festival.

Vivian Paran, a “sulog” or candle-prayer vendor who has worked inside the Basilica for nearly six years, said demand for candles increases every January as devotees arrive to pray and fulfill religious vows.

Paran said her work is both a livelihood and an expression of devotion to the Señor Santo Niño.

Outside the Basilica gates, candle lighter and skirt renter Melodina Donayri said sales typically rise as Sinulog approaches, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

While regulations are enforced for safety and crowd control during the festivities, some vendors said the rules have affected those operating farther from the Basilica entrance.

Sinulog, held every January, is one of Cebu’s largest religious celebrations, drawing local and foreign visitors and generating seasonal income for hundreds of small vendors around the Basilica area. (Jen Hershe Alterado, Junior Journo)