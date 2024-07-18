Some V-Hire drivers 'charge' fares for passengers' infants

ALLEGATIONS have surfaced that some drivers of passenger vans, locally known as V-hires, in Lapu-Lapu City, are charging fares for infants and newborns, violating regulations set by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

This complaint was discussed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Some netizens mentioned in the comment section of Chan’s post that drivers of Lactodco UV Express could be the possible violators since the transport cooperative has units parked in the terminals of Barangays Basak, Pajo and Babag.

The incident recently took place in the terminal of Basak.

In an interview on Thursday, July 18, LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. clarified to SunStar Cebu that children aged five and below are entitled to free rides on all public transportation when accompanied by a guardian.

The age range of an infant is generally considered to be from birth to around one year old.

Montealto warned that drivers found charging fares to children under this age bracket will be issued a show cause order and face a P5,000 fine.

He further said that fares must not be collected from children who are one meter tall (100 centimeters or 3.28 feet) and below.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Chan wants drivers caught for this violation to be issued with a temporary operator’s permit.

“They must be responsible drivers. We don’t want irresponsible drivers in our city or else they will be penalized,” Chan said in Cebuano.

In a separate interview, Lactodco UV Express chairman Kenn Kangleon told SunStar Cebu on Thursday that he became aware of the issue on Wednesday but has not received a formal complaint.

“We haven’t identified the driver yet, but our investigation is ongoing,” Kangleon said in Cebuano.

He urged passengers to report such incidents directly, providing pictures of the vehicle’s plate number or the driver to aid their transport cooperative in identifying the erring member.

A meeting is scheduled for Friday, July 19, with the Traffic Enforcement Unit of Lapu-Lapu to discuss the problem further.

The LTFRB also mandates a 20 percent discount on all public transportation for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

Montealto said failure to comply with these regulations can result in sanctions. / DPC