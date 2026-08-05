‘Someone, Someday’ becomes most-watched show on Netflix Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia

The comeback television series starring Kathryn Bernardo, James Reid and Maja Salvador scored an immediate success after premiering, becoming the most-watched show on Netflix Philippines within just 12 hours of its release.

The series also entered the Top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix in Singapore and Malaysia.

Its premiere episode, which aired on Monday, July 27, also recorded 334,170 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube.

The show likewise became a trending topic on X, with many netizens praising its “refreshing” storyline.

The pilot episode introduced the strong friendship between best friends Billy (Kathryn Bernardo) and Jordan (James Reid), especially after Billy was left at the altar when her fiancé, played by JC De Vera, failed to show up on their wedding day because he ran away with another woman.

The episode also highlighted Billy’s devotion as an older sister, showing how she would do everything she could for her younger brother Oliver (Migz Casimiro), who is living with diabetes.

Viewers are now looking forward to the arrival of Maja Salvador’s mysterious character, which is expected to further stir the story. / TRC