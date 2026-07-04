‘Someone, Someday’ premieres on July 27

THE upcoming television series “Someone, Someday,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid, is set to premiere on July 27, 2026.

The series will air on AllTV2, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live via Facebook and YouTube. It will also be available for streaming on iWant, while Netflix will offer advance episodes.

In the latest teaser, Kathryn plays a loving sister and a young tech CEO. She is also seen as a sweet and caring childhood best friend to James Reid’s character. However, the teaser also features scenes of the actress engaging in fistfights.

Directed by Chad Vidanes and Dolly Dulu, the romance-thriller marks the television comeback of both lead stars. Kathryn was last seen in the 2022 series “2 Good 2 Be True,” while James last appeared in “Till I Met You” in 2016, when both were still paired with their former real-life partners.

The series also stars Maja Salvador, who plays a woman pretending to be Kathryn’s biggest fan while secretly plotting against her. / TRC S