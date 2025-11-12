Sometimes heroes are in a small boat with a salbabida

JAYBOY Magdadaro, a grade 9 student at Jubay Integrated School in Liloan, Cebu, demonstrated remarkable courage and perseverance during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) on November 4, 2025.

The 15-year-old bravely ventured into treacherous waters and strong winds, rescuing around 50 individuals from drowning, including children, pregnant women, and the elderly in his town in Liloan.

Magdadaro tirelessly rescued stranded families as floodwaters continued to rise, repeatedly transporting them in a small boat and using a salbabida (lifebuoy) throughout the day, from morning until dusk.

Alma Magdadaro, the mother of the Jayboy, expressed her overwhelming joy, stating that she finds it difficult to fully comprehend her feelings due to the support her son has received.

"My son is helpful ever since, often assisting elderly individuals by guiding them to their destinations," said Alma in Cebuano during an interview on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

She added that she did not anticipate her son would rescue anyone, as they had assessed the situation during the rising floodwaters.

She expressed concern for his son, but Jayboy remained determined to assist those stranded.

She said Jayboy did not eat during his rescue efforts, and the following day, he developed a fever.

Jayboy, the youngest of five siblings, expressed that he did not feel fear during his rescue, as he was motivated by a desire to help others.

He also mentioned his plans to pursue a degree in criminology in the future to serve and help the people.

Prior to the arrival of the typhoon, Jayboy was actively engaged in his community as a youth volunteer, serving as support staff for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK).

To the people of Cebu, Jayboy has emerged as a symbol of courage and hope. In the face of adversity, he represents the enduring light that persists even in the darkest times brought on by disaster.

The municipality of Liloan reported the highest death toll in Cebu Province, with 35 fatalities attributed to the impact of Typhoon Tino.

Mabolo Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo has granted Jayboy a full scholarship for his selected course, which covers all school fees and provides a monthly allowance of P3,000.

On the same day, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the municipality of Liloan also extended a full scholarship to him. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)