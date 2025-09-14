Son: Blockchain legalization in the Philippines: Land of opportunity or barrier?

The Philippines has become one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets for blockchain and digital assets. In fact, millions of Filipinos have been using blockchain in their daily lives—either through mobile-first payment or play-to-earn (P2E) games.

Still, for something that is quickly becoming part of everyday Juan’s life, blockchain still sits in the legal gray area, vulnerable to investor losses, unlicensed exchanges, and vague and questionable transactions.

So what was the Philippine government’s answer to this? Taking decisive steps toward legitimizing this market by empowering different regulating bodies to protect both the system and its users.

Currently, three main regulators are shaping the conversation:

The Securities and Exchange Commission oversees the mandatory registration for Crypto Asset Service Providers and the monitoring of token issuance and exchanges.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) or the Central Bank of the Philippines) regulates the wallet and remittance services through the Virtual Asset Service Provider license system, which strengthens the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing regulations.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) governs the drafting of the rules for blockchain-based online casinos and gaming tokens. Pagcor sets the ground rules on the taxation of P2E game earnings and NFT (non-fungible token) trading, as well as creating a regulated digital gaming market for both local and foreign players.

What will change?

Legalization will bring significant changes for all stakeholders:

For investors. Although restrictions brought by legalization will shrink speculative opportunities, enterprising Pinoys will see reduced risks for their investments.

For companies. Legalization will mean licensing, compliance, and added costs due to taxation. Still, legitimacy will rake in more business for them, maybe even attracting global partners.

For the Everyday Juans: Legalization and regulation would mean safer and reliable wallets, transactions, and games.

The future

The future of blockchain in the Philippines could unfold in three ways:

With a healthy mix of regulation and innovation, the Philippines could play a key role in the market, playing along with key players in the region, like Singapore and Hong Kong.

Overregulation might pose a serious challenge to the local startups as they might be discouraged by the excessive requirements and costs, leaving the field wide open for large corporations and foreign entities.

Or the future might find financial blockchain services heavily regulated, while gaming and NFTs are given more flexibility in the market.

Are you wais?

Blockchain legalization in the Philippines is more than just regulation; it is about restructuring the industry, restoring trust, and enabling global competitiveness. The next few years will be a test: who adapts, who survives, and who thrives.

For the wais Juans, this is the opening of a new market. For the timid and inflexible Pinoys, it might mean closing doors.

One thing is certain: blockchain in the Philippines is no longer an “experimental technology.” It is on the path to becoming a recognized pillar of finance, gaming, and digital commerce.

Blockchain is the future, and the future is here.

The question is, are you wais?