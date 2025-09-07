Son: Blockchain: Rewriting the system of trust

If we could write the first page of a new society, what would it look like? Words like freedom, equality, love, and innovation would surely be at the forefront. But one thing would stitch all these into the fabric of this new page—trust.

Every day, we live in the invisible system of trust, from depositing money in a bank to receiving doctor’s prescriptions or requesting legal and government documents. Yet, this system is far from flawless. We’ve all heard countless stories of forged documents, financial fraud, bureaucratic red tape, and corruption fueled by the union of power and capital. If our current trust is so easily compromised, how can we hope to write a new page for society?

One powerful solution to this problem would be blockchain. The very foundation of cryptocurrencies, blockchain is a system of trust designed and secured by technology itself. Within this ecosystem, we can rest easy in knowing records cannot be altered, everyone shares the same ledger, and truth is guaranteed through algorithms.

The challenge of the Philippines in a fast-changing plane

Though rich in resources and possibilities, the Philippines faces its own set of challenges. As a developing nation, many citizens do not have bank accounts and rely on cash. Its administrative processes remain complex and, sometimes, archaic. Opportunities are often concentrated in the hands of a few, leaving many outside the formal system.

In a country like this, blockchain proves to be the perfect tool for the everyday Juan to conquer the fast-changing social and economic landscape. Through blockchain, money can be sent across borders, government services could run more efficiently, and no data would be compromised—all in the convenience of transacting via smartphones.

With blockchain platforms like XODE, companies, developers, and individuals can explore new frontiers. Developers can create decentralized applications (dApps); local merchants can introduce token-based payments; the everyday Juan can connect to the global economy through digital wallets; and grassroots governance initiatives can start planting seeds of change.

Writing a new society in the Language of Trust

Blockchain is the emerging language of trust. It is a language of transparency, consensus, and records that cannot be denied. Through it, we are given a better chance at writing a better society, where every Juan can participate, verify, and have a better chance at the future. This is not merely an ideal—it is a reality within reach, if we choose to embrace it.

In the next column, let’s explore how we can co-author the first chapter of this new era.