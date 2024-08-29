Son, ma stabbed over lost cow in Danao City

A MAN and his mother sustained injuries after they were attacked by their neighbor who lost his cow.

The incident took place at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2024, in Purok 4, Barangay Pili, Danao City, northern Cebu, and it was reported to the police at 10 a.m.

The victims were identified as Angelo Pelinio Suplang, 29, a farmer, and his mother Lelita Suplang, 64, while the suspect was identified as Edgardo Hermita alias Boboy, 40.

Investigation conducted at the Danao City Police Station revealed that prior to the incident, Hermita was looking for his cow but he instead run across Angelo, who he had accused of stealing the animal.

However, Angelo denied the accusation, and the two got into an argument.

Moments later, the suspect took a bolo and went to the victims' home, attacking Angelo.

Lelita was also struck by the bladed weapon after she intervened.

Following the incident, the victims were taken to Danao Provincial Hospital, while the suspect was taken into custody. (DVG)