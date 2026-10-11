Son: Proving you are a person, without proving who you are

SPEND 10 minutes in the comment section of any Philippine news page, marketplace listing, or giveaway post, and you will run into the same quiet problem. You cannot tell who is real.

The account praising a seller may belong to a customer. It may belong to the seller. The hundred entries in a raffle may be a hundred hopeful people, or one person with a hundred accounts and some patience. The reply arguing with you may be a neighbour. It may be software.

We have learned to shrug at this. We should not. What is being drained is not politeness — it is the assumption that the person on the other side is a person at all. Every promo that gets farmed; every review that turns out to be bought; every "winner" nobody has met; teaches a small lesson that trust online is for the naive. That lesson is expensive for an economy where more of ordinary life moves onto a phone each year: paying a bill, selling a tray of eggs, joining a community, applying for something.

The usual remedy makes it worse in a different way. To prove you are real, a service asks for your ID, your selfie, your phone number. Think about what that trade actually is. The bot operator, who is running a business, absorbs the cost of defeating it. The honest customer, who is just trying to enter a raffle, hands over a government document to a company whose security they cannot inspect. We have all read enough stories about leaked databases to know how that ends. The dishonest pay in effort; the honest pay in exposure.

There is a third option, and it is the one my team has spent this year building.

The idea has an awkward name — proof of personhood — and a simple shape. Instead of asking who you are, a service asks only whether you are one real human being on a genuine phone. Those are different questions, and the second one can be answered without the first.

Here is how, in plain terms. Modern phones contain a small piece of secure hardware, separate from the rest of the device, designed to hold a key that cannot be copied out. Both Google and Apple offer a way for an app to prove to a server that it is running unmodified, on real hardware, not inside an emulator on a rack of machines somewhere. Put those together, and a phone can make a statement that is hard to mass-produce: one genuine device, one person holding it, confirming with a fingerprint or a face right now.

The important part is what happens next. The check runs on the person's own phone, in their own app, and they see exactly what is being asked before they agree. The website receives a signed yes — and an identifier that is different for every website. The same person visiting two sites gives each a different number, so the two cannot compare notes and assemble a profile. The site can count people without tracking them. Nothing in that exchange carries a name, a face, a document, a phone number, or a balance.

I want to be equally clear about what this is not, because a technology described only by its strengths deserves suspicion.

It is not identity verification. It will not tell a bank your name, your age, or your nationality, and it does not satisfy anyone's regulatory obligations on its own. It is not a replacement for proper checks where the law requires them. It is a filter that sits in front of them — and most of the internet does not need proper checks; it just needs to stop pretending that one person and one thousand scripts are the same thing.

It is also not perfect, and anyone who claims otherwise is selling something. A determined operator with a room full of real phones and real people can still defeat any system of this kind. The goal is not to make abuse impossible. It is to make it expensive enough that the economics stop working — to move cheating from a business model back to a nuisance.

Why does this belong in a Philippine newspaper rather than an engineering journal? Because the Philippines is an unusually online country, and because the decisions about how we will be verified are being made now, mostly elsewhere, and mostly by people who find collecting your documents convenient.

Every system that promises to tell real people from fake ones should be judged on one question, and it is not how clever the cryptography is. It is: what does it refuse to collect?

That is a question worth asking out loud, of us and of everyone else building in this space, before the answer is settled for us.

Gene Son is the founder of XODE, where the team builds Xodian, a proof-of-personhood service. The technical documentation is public at xodian.xode.net.