Song dominates Philippine Open

KOREA’s Minhyuk Song romped to a seven-shot victory in the Philippine Open presented by the Philippine Sports Commission on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, while Pavit Tangkamolprasert from Thailand wrapped up the Asian Tour Order of Merit title.

Offering a glimpse into the future for Korea’s rising star, he signed off with an even-par 70 to finish the week on 15-under, here on the Masters Course at Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club – just south of Metro Manila.

Koreans Jaehyun Jung (63), Jeunghun Wang (67), Minkyu Kim (67) and Jeongwoo Ham (69), plus Rattanon Wannasrichan (66) and Sarit Suwannarut (70) from Thailand all tied for second – in the Asian Tour’s season-ending finale.

Pavit ended a career-defining season in a tie for 44th following a 71, which was good enough to be crowned number one for the first time, as Australian Travis Smyth, second on the Merit, was unable to close the gap. Smyth shot a 67 for equal 12th position, having needed to place in the top two to have any chance of catching Pavit.

Merit list

Song’s victory, his second of the season on the Asian Tour, catapulted him into third on the Merit list – and meant he claimed Rookie of the Year honours.

Having started the day with a seven-shot lead, the highly impressive 22-year-old, in just his third season as a professional, was never challenged. He calmly went about his business, edging further ahead with birdies on four and 12, and could afford a double bogey on the 15th – his only dropped shots of the day.

The victory was in stark contrast to his success in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on home soil in May, where he beat compatriot Mingyu Cho in far more dramatic circumstances following a sudden-death play-off. Cho had been on course for the win but double-bogeyed the final hole, allowing Song to go on and secure what was also his first title in the professional game.

Rounds of 70, 60, and 65 put him comfortably in pole position today, with that 60 – made up of two eagles, one of which was an ace, and eight birdies – the highlight.

“I wasn’t really minding the scores [today] because there was not that many leaderboards on the front nine. But when I pulled my drive on the 15th hole and made double and on 16 hit it right in the trees I was in a little bit of panic mode,” said Song.

He becomes only the second Korean to win the Philippine Open, with the first being Kim Seunghack in 1973. It is also the first time a Korean has won two times in a season on the Asian Tour since Charlie Wi’s three titles in 2005.

Jaehyun Jung, who won the Tour Championship last week on the Korean PGA Tour, shot a joint best of the day 63 to climb into joint second.

Sarit was unable to add a third Asian Tour title to his collection, but this week is his best result of his season.

“I’m not entirely satisfied with how I played today, but I managed to finish well. I fought hard and ended up at even par,” he said.

American Andy Ogletree was the other player to shoot a 63. He tied for eighth, eight shots behind the champion in a group of four players that included Justin Quiban – who finished as the leading Filipino, following a 69. / RSC from PR