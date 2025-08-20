Song Studio 05 returns with evolved program for aspiring songwriters

Room Eleven Studios is once again opening its doors to aspiring and emerging songwriters with Song Studio 05, happening on Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 6-7, 2025. Now on its fifth batch, the four-day songwriting course continues to evolve, shaped by the experiences and feedback of its first four successful runs.

At its core, Song Studio is about more than just writing songs — it’s about finding your voice and telling your story. The program strikes a balance between creativity and craft, giving participants tools to write authentically while also understanding the dynamics of music production and audience connection.

Guiding the program is Cattski Espina, singer-songwriter, producer and founder of Room Eleven Studios. With over two decades of experience in the music industry, Espina brings not only technical expertise but also a deeply intentional and experiential teaching style. Her approach helps participants connect their personal stories to their songs, while empowering them to become self-producing artists ready to carve out their space in the music scene.

Each batch brings together diverse voices in a supportive, collaborative space. Students learn how to break down songs, explore structure, commit to concepts, and create demos — all while experiencing the collaborative process that defines today’s music-making.

Song Studio has already seen its alumni grow into more empowered creators, and with each batch, the program continues to sharpen and expand. This year, Song Studio 05 promises to be its most refined edition yet.

Whether you’re just beginning or looking to deepen your craft, Song Studio offers the platform and process to bring your music to life.

Song Studio 05 takes place at Room Eleven Studios, Cebu City on Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 6-7. Limited slots available. Sign up today to start your songwriting journey. / PR