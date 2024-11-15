Soon-Ruiz questions ‘excessive’ allocation for Christmas party for city employees

MANDAUE City Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz has called for clarification regarding the P16 million allocated in the City’s 2025 budget for the annual Christmas party and the distribution of hams to city hall employees.

The matter was brought up during the regular session of the City Council on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, where Ruiz questioned the allocation, seeking clarity on its necessity and a detailed breakdown of the expenses.

Ruiz said the proposed P16 million is a substantial increase from the P7 million budget allocated for this year’s Christmas celebration.

“Why the sudden jump? We face many pressing issues. So, why allocate such a huge amount for one event?” she said.

“I think it’s excessive unless there has been a dramatic increase in the number of employees, such as those under the clean and green program, which reportedly has 5,000 workers. But if that’s the case, why are the streets still dirty?” Ruiz added.

She added that her queries were met with resistance, with some questioning her right to speak as the presiding officer.

Ruiz told reporters on Friday, Nov. 15, that she sought specific details on the number of employees in Mandaue City Hall, including regular staff, job order workers, and personnel under the clean and green program during the session.

However, the council could not immediately provide the data as it needed to be retrieved from the human resources (HR) department.

To address this, the council sent an official letter to HR department on Thursday, Nov. 14, requesting the employee count across all categories, but has yet to receive a response.

Ruiz emphasized the importance of transparency in budgeting, particularly when it involves taxpayers’ money and ensuring public funds are used effectively and fairly.

“During the session, we had the City Budget Officer, attorney Giovanni Tianero, as a resource person. Councilor Joel Seno asked how the P16 million would be used since it is part of the 2025 budget. Naturally, we questioned if this amount only covered the Christmas party,” said Ruiz in Cebuano.

“I inquired further whether the P16 million included decorations since we’ve seen ongoing work to beautify the surroundings. However, attorney Tianero clarified that the P16 million is solely for the annual Christmas party and employee hams,” she added.

Despite Ruiz’s concerns, the budget was approved by the majority of the council on Nov. 11.

The P16 million is part of the City’s P4.5 billion annual budget for 2025 and is categorized under “Other Maintenance and Operating Expenses – Cultural, Athletic, and Other Activities Expenses – Pasko sa Mandaue. / CAV