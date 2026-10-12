Sophia Laforteza to miss Katseye’s world tour

Weverse, HYBE and Geffen Records announced that Sophia Laforteza will resume group activities with Katseye in January 2027.

The Filipino-American singer has been prioritizing her mental health and physical well-being since August.

“While Sophia will not be participating in THE WILDWORLD TOUR in North America, or promotional activities for the remainder of this year, we look forward to welcoming her back as KATSEYE continues this next chapter together in 2027,” her management said in a statement.

Sophia also missed Katseye’s European tour in September.

“We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support and understanding you’ve shown Sophia and KATSEYE. Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year,” the statement added.

The Los Angeles-based girl group Katseye is known for its R&B and dance-pop songs, including “Gabriela,” “Gnarly,” “Gameboy,” “Touch” and “Debut.”/ TRC S