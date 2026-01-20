Sophie Turner revealed as Lara Croft in new “Tomb Raider”

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first-look image of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft as production officially begins on the upcoming Prime Video series “Tomb Raider.”

The image, unveiled to mark the start of filming, shows Turner in a look inspired by the iconic video game heroine, featuring signature elements long associated with Lara Croft. The series is based on the globally popular “Tomb Raider” franchise, which follows the adventures of the fearless archaeologist and explorer.

Turner leads an ensemble cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

The series is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge. Jonathan Van Tulleken will direct and executive produce the series.

“Tomb Raider” is produced by Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios, with Legendary Television also attached. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video. / PR