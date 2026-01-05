Soriano: 2026 Business Survival: What owners must fix now

Late last quarter, a business owner I have advised for years sent me a brief message. He is 67 years old, and his company employs nearly 2,000 people.

It was not emotional. It was not dramatic. But it carried weight.

“Prof, do you know anyone who might want to buy our business? Margins are gone. Cash is tight. I’m exhausted. I just want out.”

This was not a failing entrepreneur. Nor was he extravagant. He was a seasoned owner who had spent decades fighting inflation, rising interest rates, labor turnover, supply disruptions, and now the deeper uncertainty shaping 2026.

That uncertainty is being reinforced by global signals. Donald Trump speaks openly about power, protectionism, and economic leverage. Xi Jinping has stated that reunification with Taiwan is inevitable. Regardless of political views, markets interpret these signals consistently: volatility is no longer cyclical. It is structural.

I did not answer his question about buyers. Instead, I messaged something that caught him by surprised. “This may not be a selling problem—it may be a leadership and metrics problem.”

When businesses come under pressure, owners instinctively chase revenue. Yet many companies fail not because sales are insufficient, but because cost structures, capital decisions, and leadership discipline are misaligned. It is entirely possible to grow revenue while accelerating

cash burn.

Before considering an exit, every owner—local or foreign—should pause and confront

five questions.

First, are sales being pursued while cost ratios are ignored? Revenue is visible and reassuring, but margins determine survival. What percentage of income goes to payroll? Is the organization sized for productivity or comfort? Many struggling firms are not under-selling; they are over-staffed.

Second, are fixed costs designed for resilience or prestige? Office space, locations, facilities, and warehouses feel permanent until revenue contracts. If income falls by 20 percent, can the business still operate without distress? In volatile environments, fixed overhead becomes a

silent threat.

Third, is marketing spending measured by cash return or by habit? Marketing should deliver clarity, not hope.

Which initiatives generate cash, and which continue simply because they are familiar? Growth without financial discipline is not growth; it is postponed pain.

Fourth, is debt supporting strategy—or consuming it? Debt is not inherently dangerous, but unmanaged leverage is unforgiving. What is your DE ratio? Are borrowings funding expansion or sustaining inefficiencies? If interest rates rise again, does the business retain strateg-

ic flexibility?

Finally, are decisions being made—or deferred? Indecision carries a cost that rarely appears on financial statements. What decision has been delayed for months? Who is being protected—employees, or personal comfort? In emerging markets especially, delay is often more damaging than a wrong call.

When I later met with this owner, the conversation shifted. He realized he was not exhausted because the business was unviable, but because he had been operating without clear metrics—pursuing revenue while fundamentals quietly eroded. We did not discuss buyers. We ended up discussing the truth.

Sometimes, a business does not need an exit. It needs an honest reset. And that always begins with leadership willing to confront reality.