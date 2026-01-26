Soriano: 2026 will not be business as usual — but businesses can still win

Our recently concluded webinar, which gathered close to a hundred business owners and CEOs from the Philippines and overseas, confirmed one clear reality: leaders are no longer asking if change is coming. They are asking how to prepare for it.

One of the most resonant voices was Mr. Steven Cua, executive director of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association. His message was direct, practical and timely — especially for businesses operating on thin margins in an increasingly unpredictable environment.

2026 is not just another year. It marks a shift in how business will be done. Geopolitics, inflation, supply chain disruptions, interest rates, technology and changing consumer behavior are no longer distant concerns. They are already shaping everyday decisions — from pricing and sourcing to staffing and expansion.

As Steve emphasized, success in 2026 will depend less on size and more on discipline, focus and execution.

Focus is no longer optional

In stable times, businesses can afford distractions. In 2026, focus becomes a competitive advantage. Leaders must ask hard questions: Which products truly make money? Which customers really matter? What activities add value — and which simply drain time and cash? The businesses that win will do fewer things, but do them exceptionally well.

Relentless efficiency is the new survival skill

Efficiency today is not about blind cost-cutting. It is about removing waste without weakening capability — streamlining operations, reducing unnecessary layers, and using technology to work smarter. Small inefficiencies repeated daily become large losses over time. In 2026, inefficiency will be expensive and unforgiving.

Suppliers are partners, not just vendors

In uncertain times, reliable suppliers matter more than the cheapest ones. Long-term partners outperform transactional relationships. Businesses that communicate early, pay fairly and collaborate with suppliers will enjoy greater pricing stability, priority access, and flexibility during disruptions. In 2026, relationships will help protect margins.

Cash flow remains king

Profit matters, but cash flow keeps a business alive. With higher interest rates and tighter credit, leaders must watch receivables closely, control inventory, avoid overexpansion, and preserve liquidity. Many businesses fail not because they are unprofitable, but because they run out of cash at the wrong time. In 2026, cash discipline will separate survivors from casualties.

Creativity and differentiation matter more than ever

In uncertain times, copying others is rarely a winning strategy. Consumers are more cautious, selective, and value-driven. Businesses — especially SMEs — must find ways to stand out, offer differentiated value and rethink the customer experience. Creativity does not always require expensive innovation; sometimes it simply means seeing familiar strengths in a new way.

The bigger message

The central theme of the webinar was unmistakable: 2026 will not be business as usual. But it does not have to be business as reckless either. Businesses that act — rather than merely react — can still grow.

The SMEs most likely to win in 2026 are those that stay informed, remain flexible, diversify customers and suppliers, manage cash rigorously and use technology intelligently to improve decision-making.

The real success of the webinar was not attendance, but the quality of the conversation it sparked. What we heard repeatedly was not fear — but readiness.

With leaders like Steven Cua translating global uncertainty into practical business wisdom, the message is clear: the future belongs to organizations that prepare early, think clearly, and act decisively.

2026 is here. The question is no longer what will happen, but how ready are we?

+++

I will be in Iloilo City on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, to moderate and deliver a talk on how businesses in Western Visayas can adapt, pivot, and grow in an unpredictable environment. My co-speakers are engineer Fulbert Woo, president of PCCI Iloilo and Prime Gas, and Ted Valderrama, operations head of Theo’s Restaurant and Angelina’s Bakeshop. Interested participants may contact Sta. Rita Accounting at +63 961 154 9608.