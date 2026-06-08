Soriano: 7 structures that keep families united across generations

“Governance is not built because a family is in crisis. Governance is built because one day the family will face challenges.”

Most governance failures are visible long before they become public.

The warning signs are almost always present.

A founder delays succession discussions because there appears to be ample time. Siblings begin interpreting ownership differently.

Family members disagree on reinvestment priorities. Next-generation members feel excluded from important conversations.

Non-active shareholders begin asking questions about dividends, transparency, and influence.

Individually, these issues appear manageable.

Collectively, they become early indicators of future conflict.

Unfortunately, many successful families postpone governance conversations because the business is still performing well. Revenue remains strong. Relationships appear healthy. Major disputes have not yet surfaced.

This creates one of the most dangerous assumptions in family enterprise governance: the belief that the absence of conflict means the presence of alignment.

It does not.

Governance is most effective when it is established before conflict emerges. The strongest family enterprises understand that governance is not merely a collection of policies and documents. It is an intentional system designed to preserve relationships, align expectations, and protect both the family and the enterprise across generations.

Based on decades of working with multi-generational families throughout Asia, I have observed seven governance structures that distinguish enduring family enterprises from those vulnerable to division.

1. A shared family vision

Every family business begins with a founder’s vision. By the second and third generations, the question evolves: Why should future generations remain united?

Without clarity, family members develop different expectations. Over time, differing expectations become competing agendas. A shared vision creates alignment before disagreements emerge.

2. A family constitution

The family constitution serves as the family’s governance blueprint.

It documents values, guiding principles, family employment policies, leadership expectations, communication protocols, and conflict resolution mechanisms.

Most importantly, it transforms unwritten assumptions into written agreements.

3. A family council

As families grow larger, communication becomes more difficult. The Family Council provides a structured forum where family matters can be discussed separately from business operations.

It often oversees family education, next-generation development, communication initiatives, and governance matters. It becomes the bridge between the family and the business.

4. A shareholders’ agreement

Many family disputes ultimately revolve around ownership.

A Shareholders Agreement clarifies voting rights, transfer restrictions, liquidity options, valuation methods, and the rights of active and non-active shareholders.

It reduces ambiguity and protects all stakeholders.

5. A succession framework

Succession should never be left to assumptions.

Families must establish clear criteria regarding leadership qualifications, performance expectations, Board involvement, and transition

processes.

When these questions remain unanswered, succession becomes emotional. When addressed early, succession becomes a process.

6. Independent directors and advisory boards

As enterprises grow, objectivity becomes increasingly important.

Independent directors provide external perspectives, strengthen accountability, challenge assumptions, and help families navigate difficult decisions.

Their role is not to replace family leadership but to strengthen it.

7. Next-generation stewardship development

Perhaps the greatest long-term risk is assuming that ownership automatically creates stewardship.

Future owners must be intentionally developed through governance education, financial literacy, leadership exposure, business experience, and values formation.

The goal is not simply to create heirs.

The goal is to develop responsible stewards.

Final reflection

Families often believe governance is about documents.

In reality, governance is about conversations. The documents simply capture the agreements that emerge from those conversations.

The families that survive across generations are not necessarily those with the fewest disagreements. They are the families that establish structures capable of managing disagreements constructively.

The best time to establish governance is while trust remains strong, communication remains open, and relationships remain healthy.

Because once the crisis arrives, governance can still help. But its role will no longer be prevention. It will be a recovery.

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If this article prompted you to reflect on your own family enterprise, we invite you to join us on June 20, 2026, for the rerun of the Family Governance Webinar, “Why Business Dynasties Fracture No Matter the Size: A Critical Governance Wake-Up Call Before It’s Too Late.” For registration details, please contact Christine at +63 917 324 7216 or email service@wbadvisoryasia.com.

The webinar is donation-based, with proceeds supporting the Silent Heroes initiative for patients battling debilitating medical conditions while facing overwhelming financial hardship.