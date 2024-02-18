Soriano: A founder must transition from being a great golfer to a team player (Part 2)

As we continue our journey from the article last week, where we discussed the evolution of family businesses and the challenges they face in adopting a family-first mindset, we now delve into actionable strategies to navigate these challenges and secure a successful future. To quote Steve Legler, Canada’s favorite Family Business Coach, “Just as a great golfer transitions into a team player, family businesses must adapt and grow to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.” We will now explore further how to embrace change, foster growth, and ensure the enduring success of your family business legacy. The first in the checklist of family must do’s is reskilling and upskilling the next generation.

Reskilling and upskilling

Investing in the continuous improvement of family members involved in the business is an investment in the future. Align their skills with the demands of their roles through targeted training programs, particularly in the areas of strategy, human resources, operations, cash flow, controls, and leadership. This not only enhances individual capabilities but also fosters a culture of competence and adaptability within your business.

Seek outside advice

Establishing advisory boards or inviting independent directors comprising industry experts is a strategic move. Their unbiased advice serves as a valuable countermeasure against insular decision-making. By reducing the risks associated with decisions made exclusively within the family, you open the door to innovative solutions and prudent choices.

Goals must be measured

Implementing clear performance metrics based on objective criteria is a foundational step. This fosters a results-driven culture, emphasizing meritocracy over familial connections. Clear goals ensure accountability and provide a safeguard against the pitfalls of unchecked family influence. In doing so, you fortify the resilience of your business against internal discord.

Crafting your family constitution:

A vital step towards formalization

As your family business has grown and encountered increasingly complex challenges, the importance of creating a family constitution becomes ever more apparent. This essential document serves as the cornerstone in formalizing the governance structure of your business. It meticulously outlines rules, roles, rights, responsibilities, and real accountability — the five C’s that are fundamental to the success of any family enterprise.

By establishing clear guidelines and expectations through the family constitution, you provide invaluable clarity in decision-making processes. Furthermore, the family constitution signifies a pivotal transition from informal to formal structures within your business. This transformation is essential for the long-term sustainability and success of your enterprise, laying down a solid foundation for future growth and prosperity.

Balancing act with a goal

In essence, putting family first in business is akin to walking a tightrope, requiring a delicate balance. Recognizing its appeal and potential pitfalls is the initial step towards achieving equilibrium. As business owners, your responsibility extends not just for today but for the enduring success of your legacy. With clear rules, open communication, outside perspectives, and strategic initiatives, families in business can navigate the fine line between family dynamics and the business world with purpose and lasting success.

Acting now is not just a recommendation; it’s a call to safeguard the future of your business. As you tread the delicate paths of family-first entrepreneurship, consider these proactive measures as stepping stones to a disruption-free future. Your business legacy deserves nothing less. In securing the future of your family business, remember that foresight today ensures the enduring success of your endeavors, even when you are no longer there to guide them. The journey may be delicate, but the destination is a legacy that resonates through generations.

Key learnings

Founders must lead the way in recognizing the evolving nature of their roles within the family business. From being a great golfer to becoming part of a basketball team, the transition signifies not only personal growth but also the strategic evolution of the business. By embracing change, seeking external advice, and implementing robust succession plans, founders can ensure that their family businesses not only endure but thrive across generations. The path may be challenging, but with foresight and decisive action, the legacy you build today will stand strong even when you are no longer at the helm.