Soriano: An open letter to founder this holiday season on wealth, comfort and the fragility of legacy

Dear founder,

As the holiday season unfolds — filled with family gatherings, travel, celebration, and well-earned comfort — I invite you to pause for a moment of reflection.

Not on what you have built, but on what you are passing on.

You did not begin with privilege. You began with uncertainty — sometimes with nothing at all. Poverty, rejection, humiliation, and relentless adversity shaped your character long before success arrived. You took risks when failure had real consequences. You endured seasons when quitting would have been easier than continuing.

You were broken by circumstance, but never defeated.

Through discipline, courage, and sheer hard work, you built something that changed the trajectory of your family forever. And somewhere along that journey, a quiet vow was made:

“My children and grandchildren will never go through what I went through.”

It is a vow made out of love. It is also where an unseen danger begins.

What the holidays reveal

The holidays have a way of making success visible.

Children, grandchildren, and in-laws gather in beautiful homes, travel in comfort and luxury, and enjoy traditions made possible by decades of sacrifice. There is nothing wrong with this. You earned it. This comfort is deserved.

But this season also reveals something quieter — and more dangerous.

Many within the next generation, including grandchildren and those who marry into the family, are experiencing the rewards of wealth without fully understanding its origins. They enjoy the outcomes without ever having lived the struggle. They see stability, not fragility. Abundance, not risk.

What was once extraordinary becomes normal.And what becomes normal is rarely examined.

When comfort replaces consciousness

The problem is not luxury. The problem is comfort without consciousness.

Over time, success can unintentionally train not only the next generation, but also their spouses, to become consumers of outcomes rather than stewards of systems. This is not about extravagance; it is about experience without responsibility.

It shows up when:

Money feels permanent

Risk feels distant

Businesses feel indestructible

Consequences feel optional

For in-laws especially, this risk is magnified. They may love the family deeply, yet have no real understanding of the sacrifices, fears, and discipline that built the enterprise. Without clarity, boundaries, and education, they can unintentionally influence decisions, expectations, and even values — without appreciating the fragility of what is at stake.

No one intends this. It happens quietly, through protection, provision, and good intentions.

But when an entire extended family grows comfortable without ever carrying weight, respect for value creation becomes theoretical.

A lesson from history

History offers sobering reminders.

The Vanderbilt fortune, built by Cornelius Vanderbilt, was once among the greatest fortunes ever created. The founder embodied grit, discipline, and relentless focus on building value.

Within a few generations, much of the fortune was gone. Not because the heirs — or their spouses — were immoral or incapable, but because the family shifted — from builders to enjoyers, from stewards to consumers.

The fortune did not collapse. It dissolved.

A holiday call to action

As a founder, your greatest responsibility today is no longer building wealth.

It is preparing the entire family system to carry it — children, grandchildren, and yes, in-laws.

This holiday season, ask yourself:

Have I protected my children from hardship — or from growth?

Have I helped in-laws understand the values, discipline, and responsibilities behind this wealth?

Do they all understand how fragile this success truly is?

Have I taught them how to enjoy wealth, but not yet how to steward it?

This is not a call to remove comfort. It is a call to add perspective, responsibility, and meaning.

Luxury can be enjoyed. But stewardship must be taught.

And if the holidays are about passing on what matters most, then now is the perfect time to begin that conversation — before comfort quietly becomes the greatest threat to the legacy you worked so hard to build.

May this Christmas bring not only rest and joy, but the clarity to use time wisely — with family, with purpose, and with the legacy you were entrusted to carry.

With respect,

E. Soriano

