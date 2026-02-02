Soriano: Confidence without preparation: A next-generation leadership trap

In mid-January, I was in Taiwan — and in the months leading up to that visit, I had been there repeatedly, not for tourism. What struck me was neither panic nor military posturing, but something far more instructive: quiet, deliberate business preparation.

Boardrooms were discussing potential supply-chain breaks and logistics bottlenecks. Chief financial officers were stress-testing liquidity under 30-, 60- and 90-day disruption scenarios. Business families were reviewing succession plans, decision rights and operational continuity frameworks.

Not because conflict was inevitable — but because uncertainty was.

That experience brought to mind a case I handled in another Asian country. To protect confidentiality, the location and timing are anonymized, but the leadership lesson is enduring and particularly relevant for next-generation chief executive officers (CEOs) stepping into senior roles.

The company was a family-owned trading business, heavily dependent on imported goods and tightly timed shipment cycles. Margins were thin. Inventory turns were unforgiving. Missing a narrow delivery window could erase an entire year’s performance.

Operations were led by the founder’s son — an Ivy League–educated next-generation CEO. He was intelligent, articulate, confident and decisive. On paper, he appeared ready. He understood the business, mastered the numbers and carried the credibility of elite education.

Yet this case exposes a growing gap among many next-generation CEOs today. Credentials are abundant, but a lived understanding of history and adversity is often absent. Many successors have not experienced scarcity, prolonged crisis, or existential threat. They inherit systems that work, stable markets and organizations already standing.

This is where founders play a decisive role. Beyond transferring shares or titles, founders must instill in their successors the discipline of understanding the past — how the business survived its hardest moments, how close it came to failure and what uncertainty really feels like when margins disappear and options narrow.

Leaders who do not internalize history are prone to repeating it — often under different names and conditions.

As geopolitical risks escalated along a major global shipping route, logistics partners and external advisors issued warnings. Insurance premiums were rising. Freight reliability was deteriorating. Alternative routes were proposed. Contingency plans were laid out clearly.

The CEO rejected them. His reasoning was calm and assured. “Major powers will secure the route. The ships will pass. There is no need to overreact.”

It was not a reckless decision. It was a confident one. And that was precisely the problem.

The disruptions did not ease. Shipping slowed. Delays compounded. Goods arrived weeks late — well after the peak demand period had passed. Inventory sat idle. Customers moved on. The market did not wait. The consequences were swift and painful. Revenues declined by approximately 30 percent in a single cycle. Supplier and distributor confidence deteriorated. Banking conversations became strained. The board was forced to intervene. Within months, the next-generation CEO was replaced by a seasoned professional executive.

This was not a failure of intelligence or education.

It was a failure of situational humility — the capacity to acknowledge, “I may be wrong and the cost of being wrong is too high not to prepare.”

Whether one graduated from an Ivy League institution or not is beside the point. Once an individual reaches a senior leadership position, the real requirement is a keen ability to anticipate risk without becoming an alarmist.

This case exposes a deeper misunderstanding of the CEO role. A CEO’s responsibility is not to project certainty or defend assumptions. It is to see ahead, reflect on the past and mobilize people to execute effectively under uncertainty.

History shows that markets do not wait for certainty. Crises rarely announce themselves neatly. Leaders who insist on clarity before acting often discover that clarity arrives too late.

The Ivy League son did not fail because he lacked confidence. He failed because confidence crowded out preparation.

The lesson is clear: Uncertainty does not destroy businesses. Unprepared leaders do.

——

