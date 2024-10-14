Soriano: Developing leaders, not just successors, in family businesses (Part 2)

As we explored in Part 1, the distinction between merely naming a successor and developing a true leader is fundamental to the survival and success of family businesses. Identifying who will take the reins is crucial, but it’s ONLY the first step. The more critical phase involves cultivating the skills, mindset, and emotional intelligence necessary for true leadership. This is not a one-time event but a continuous journey requiring effort, guidance, and consistent nurturing.

Despite an extremely tiring week, I flew to Vietnam the day after returning from Germany to continue this mission. My three-night visit to Ho Chi Minh City was focused on auditing a strategic plan as well as providing leadership and next-generation mentoring to a family business operating in the region. The task of guiding family business successors to become true leaders goes beyond simply passing down control—it is about fostering qualities that ensure the continuity and success of the family enterprise for generations to come.

In this article, we delve deeper into the essential components that turn potential successors into capable, resilient leaders: mentorship, emotional intelligence, values-driven leadership, and resilience. These elements form the backbone of leadership development, ensuring that the next generation is not just prepared to manage the business but to lead it into the future.

Keys to leadership development in family businesses

1. Education and exposure

Developing future leaders in family businesses requires a mix of formal education and real-world exposure. Many successful family businesses invest in the next generation’s business education, sending them to top universities or industry-specific training. However, classroom learning is just the beginning. Equally important is exposing future leaders to the daily challenges of the business. They need to understand the business not only from the top but also from the ground up, learning the importance of every role and department.

2. Mentorship

Mentorship is a cornerstone of leadership development in family businesses. Current leaders should serve as mentors to the next generation, providing guidance, sharing experiences, and passing down lessons learned over years of leadership. Effective mentorship goes beyond technical skills and management practices—it encompasses wisdom, integrity, and an understanding of the family’s legacy.

However, it’s important to recognize that mentorship can and should extend beyond family members. Family business successors can greatly benefit from external mentors who provide objective advice and bring a fresh perspective. These outside voices help develop critical thinking, encourage self-awareness, and expand the successor’s worldview. By broadening their horizons, they can adopt a more holistic leadership approach that goes beyond internal family concerns.

External mentorship also introduces next-generation leaders to diverse perspectives, challenges their assumptions, and encourages innovation. This balance between internal legacy and external insights creates well-rounded leaders capable of navigating both the family and business aspects with maturity and foresight.

3. Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is an often-underestimated trait that plays a significant role in leadership within family businesses. Due to the emotional ties that exist in a family-run firm, future leaders must learn to navigate both business operations and complex family dynamics. Leaders with high emotional intelligence can handle conflicts more effectively, build trust, and maintain harmony between the family and the business.

Leaders with strong EQ are better equipped to handle emotionally charged situations and interpersonal issues, whether it’s sibling rivalry, disagreements between generations, or business conflicts. They can mediate, empathize and communicate effectively, preserving family unity while making sound business decisions.

This dual ability to balance rational decision-making with the emotional needs of family members is crucial to sustaining family harmony, which in turn supports long-term business success. A family business leader with high emotional intelligence acts as both a stabilizing force and an inspiring figure, ensuring continuity and cohesion.

4. Values-driven leadership

In many family businesses, the company’s identity is inseparable from the family’s core values. Values-driven leadership is the ability to align personal actions and business decisions with these shared principles. The next generation of leaders must be equipped not only to uphold these values but also to adapt them to modern contexts.

Values-driven leadership goes beyond simply maintaining tradition—it ensures that the business remains grounded while fostering a culture of innovation. This balance between tradition and progress is what keeps a family business both resilient and competitive. Leaders who embody the family’s values create continuity, offering stability to employees, clients, and family members alike.

Moreover, a clear articulation of the family’s values serves as a guiding framework for decision-making. It ensures that even as the business evolves, the fundamental principles that define the family and the business remain intact.

5. Building resilience

Family businesses face unique pressures that stem from personal dynamics as well as business challenges. Resilience is an essential quality for future leaders, as it enables them to navigate these pressures effectively. Real leadership is forged in the fires of adversity—through learning from failure, solving tough problems, and adapting to change.

Encouraging the next generation to face real-world challenges early in their careers helps them build this resilience. Whether through risk exposure, tackling difficult projects, or managing crises, these experiences develop critical problem-solving skills and a sense of ownership. It prepares them for the unpredictable nature of running a family business, enabling them to handle setbacks with confidence and recover from failures more quickly.

A resilient leader not only survives challenges but thrives in them, using difficult experiences as opportunities for growth. This adaptability ensures that the family business can withstand market fluctuations, leadership transitions, and internal conflicts over time.

Learnings

Developing leaders, rather than simply naming successors, is essential for the long-term success and sustainability of family businesses. Leaders are made through a deliberate process of education, mentorship, emotional intelligence, and resilience. Family businesses that invest in leadership development secure their legacy and ensure that future generations are equipped to lead the business into new and uncharted territories.

Succession without leadership development is a risk, but when families cultivate true leaders, they build businesses that can thrive for generations to come. By fostering these key qualities in future leaders, family businesses can create a lasting impact, ensuring continuity while embracing innovation.