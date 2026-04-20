Soriano: Directors are not dealmakers Why personal agendas have no place in the boardroom

In many family businesses, the boardroom is often misunderstood. A seat at the table is seen as an opportunity — to influence decisions, to represent one’s branch of the family, or at times, to advance personal interests. This misunderstanding does not immediately disrupt governance, but over time, it weakens it.

A director is not appointed to create opportunities for himself. He is appointed to protect the enterprise. Directors are not dealmakers.

The boardroom is not an extension of ownership, nor is it a platform for personal business. It is a place of stewardship. To serve as a director is to carry fiduciary responsibility — one that requires independence, discipline, and sound judgment. A director must think beyond self, beyond relationships, and beyond convenience.

This is where many boards quietly falter. When ownership is mistaken for entitlement, the boardroom becomes vulnerable to influence and, eventually, to self-interest.

In one family enterprise, a director was known for his consistency. He attended every meeting, participated actively, and spoke with conviction. At first, his engagement was viewed positively. But over time, a pattern emerged.

Regardless of the agenda — whether strategy, performance, or risk — he would find a way to return the discussion to a property he owned. He persistently advocated for the company to lease it.

When expansion plans were discussed, his property was presented as a logical option. When financial considerations were raised, he emphasized that his terms were competitive. Even in unrelated matters, he framed it as a potential strategic move. Gradually, the discussion shifted—not toward what the company required, but toward what he preferred.

This was not stewardship. It was self-interest, repeated often enough to become normalized.

More concerning was the absence of response. No one questioned the relevance. No one challenged the direction of the discussion. No one drew a clear boundary. In time, the behavior continued not because it was correct, but because it was tolerated.

The issue is not participation. Directors are expected to engage. But when participation is driven by personal interest, the role is compromised. A disengaged director may weaken a board, but a self-serving one can undermine it entirely.

This is why discipline matters. A director must understand the limits of his role. He is not there to negotiate for himself, promote personal assets, or convert influence into advantage. When personal interests arise, they must be disclosed and managed with transparency. When objectivity cannot be maintained, stepping back is not optional—it is necessary.

Responsibility, however, does not rest on the individual alone. The board must protect its own integrity. It must enforce conflict-of-interest policies consistently, encourage open and principled discussion, and ensure that decisions are guided by what serves the enterprise best. Silence, in such situations, is not neutrality. It is acquiescence.

At its core, the role of a director remains straightforward, though not easy: to think clearly, act independently, and decide in the best interest of the organization.

In every meeting, a director would do well to reflect on a simple question: Am I contributing to the good of the enterprise, or advancing my own interest? The answer is often evident in the direction of the discussion and the intent behind it.

The boardroom is not a dining room. It is not a place for comfort, nor is it a venue for personal transactions. It is a space where judgment is exercised, responsibilities are upheld, and trust is sustained.

Those entrusted with a seat at the table must be prepared to honor that responsibility — fully and without compromise.