Soriano: Divided we fall: When families do not have a shared purpose

In family enterprises, the line between “family” and “business” often blurs. While the business may have a clearly articulated Vision, Mission, and Values (VMV), many families fail to articulate their own. This oversight creates a dangerous blind spot: what the business aspires to achieve may run counter to what family members want for themselves. Over time, the misalignment festers, leading to friction, disunity, and, in the worst cases, the downfall of both the family and the enterprise.

The case of Charles (not his real name) illustrates this perfectly.

Charles’ empire: Clear business VMV, no family compass

Charles was a visionary entrepreneur who transformed a modest corner shop into one of the region’s largest retail chains. His brilliance in spotting market gaps, combined with relentless execution, turned the family business into a billion-dollar conglomerate. From the very beginning, he had been crystal clear about the company’s VMV:

Vision: To be the most trusted retailer in the country.

Mission: To provide affordable quality goods to every home.

Values: Integrity, Service, and Excellence.

These statements were not just framed on office walls; they guided decision-making, inspired employees, and became the DNA of the enterprise. Customers and suppliers alike recognized the company’s consistency in delivering on its mission.

But while the business had clarity, the family did not. Charles never took the time to sit with his children and articulate what their family itself stood for—its Vision, Mission, and Values.

The next generation, different roads

As Charles’ children grew older, cracks began to appear. His eldest son, ambitious and aggressive, pushed for rapid expansion into e-commerce. His daughter, idealistic and passionate about social responsibility, dreamed of repositioning the business as a pioneer in sustainable retailing. His youngest son had little interest in retail altogether — his passion was in tech start-ups, and he wanted to divert family resources toward venture investing.

On their own, each vision was valid. But without a shared family VMV to anchor these ambitions, their differences became points of conflict rather than opportunities for synergy.

When business meetings become family battlefields

What should have been strategic discussions soon turned into battlegrounds. Board meetings were dominated by personal arguments instead of corporate priorities. Family gatherings, meant to celebrate birthdays or holidays, devolved into heated debates about “who cared more” for the business.

Siblings began accusing each other of being selfish or entitled. Spouses entered the fray, taking sides and intensifying divisions. What had once been a tightly knit family now found itself fractured by diverging personal agendas.

Senior executives, once loyal to Charles, noticed the lack of unity among the siblings. Some began to question the long-term stability of the enterprise. Key talents started leaving for competitors. Investors and suppliers grew wary.

By the time Charles decided to step back from day-to-day management, the conflict had already spilled over from the dining table to the boardroom — and finally into the marketplace.

The ticking time bomb

It wasn’t that Charles’ children lacked talent, or that the business lacked direction. The problem was simple yet profound: the business had a VMV, but the family did not.

Had the family defined its own Vision — such as “to remain united across generations while uplifting communities through enterprise” — it could have provided a common compass. The daughter’s sustainability agenda, the eldest son’s e-commerce expansion, and the youngest’s tech ventures could all have been seen as complementary paths toward a shared destination.

Instead, with no family VMV, each child felt they were fighting for their own vision of what “success” meant. In the absence of common ground, competition replaced collaboration.

The lesson

Charles’ story underscores a truth many family enterprises overlook: a business can have the clearest Vision, Mission, and Values, yet still unravel without a shared family vision and purpose. When the family pulls in different directions, the enterprise follows—and what should have been a legacy of unity and prosperity often collapses into a cautionary tale of ambition without alignment.

A business vision can chart the course, but only a shared family purpose keeps everyone rowing in the same direction.

In the next part of this series, we’ll see why governance structures — boards, family constitutions, and even family councils — cannot hold a family together unless a shared purpose lies at the core.