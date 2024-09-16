Soriano: Embracing the Journey: Why we walk the Camino de Santiago year after year

As we prepare for our Camino experience, this journey holds special meaning—it will be our first time trekking through the mountains of Austria and Southern Germany. In less than 10 days, I will walk with my band of brothers, the “Caminonans,” a group of 18 gentlemen, mostly from Cebu. Together, we aim to cover nearly 250 kilometers over 13 days, blending physical endurance with deep spiritual introspection.

This year marks my fourth as a member of this exclusive group, and I feel privileged to walk alongside such esteemed business leaders. Led by our founding members, known as the Council of Elders, the Caminonans stand out not only in the Philippines but across Asia. Each year, these successful businessmen put aside their responsibilities to embark on this spiritual journey. For two weeks, we walk the path of St. James, reconnecting with our inner selves and renewing our sense of purpose.

The inspiration for our pilgrimage dates back to the 9th century when the tomb of St. James the Great was discovered in Santiago de Compostela. According to legend, a celestial sign revealed his burial site in Spain, igniting a pilgrimage that has lasted for centuries, drawing people from around the world.

Our group’s journey began in 2014, born from camaraderie and a shared love for reflection at the Cebu Country Club. Membership is by invitation only, forging strong bonds among us.

Over the years, we’ve walked several historic Camino routes, each shaping our story.

We’ve trekked the Camino Francés, the most popular route stretching from the French Pyrenees to Santiago, and the Camino Norte, which offers breathtaking coastal views along Spain’s northern shore. Before my time, the group walked the Camino Portugués, through vineyards and quaint villages from Lisbon to Santiago. Last year, we explored the Via de la Plata, a lesser-known but rewarding path across southern Spain.

These treks are not for the faint-hearted. As business owners, we only have 13 days each year, covering 230 to 260 kilometers per journey. Beyond the physical challenge, the Camino provides much-needed space for quiet reflection, allowing us to rediscover the passions and values that drive us.

Every pilgrim carries their own cross—whether it’s a personal issue or a question awaiting answers. The Camino is not just a physical test but an opportunity to step away from daily life and seek clarity. It offers a rare chance to look inward, where many of us find the insights we didn’t know we needed.

As we prepare for this year’s pilgrimage, the excitement is building. We look forward to personal renewal and deep introspection. Walking together, we pray for safety and spiritual growth as we tackle new terrain.

But why do we push ourselves to do this every year? The answer is simple: Life is short. We can’t keep waiting for the perfect moment to pursue meaning or adventure. We need to stop dreaming and start living while we can! The Camino reminds us that each step, each moment of discomfort, is a gift—a chance to live fully and authentically. That’s why we keep coming back, year after year, one step at a time.