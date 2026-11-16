Soriano: Equal shares, unequal consequences How a founder’s attempt to be fair to every child can put the family business at risk

A founder may spend four decades building a business, taking risks, making sacrifices, and creating wealth for the next generation. Yet one well-intentioned decision can put everything at risk: dividing ownership equally among his children simply because he believes equality is the fairest expression of parental love.

But what feels equal to the family may not be fair to the business.

Consider a founder with four children. The eldest pursued a career as an investment banker and spent 15 years in London, largely removed from the family’s business environment and culture. When he eventually lost his job, he returned to the family enterprise. His other siblings had remained actively involved, gaining operational experience and developing a deeper understanding of the business. The youngest, in particular, had emerged as the most qualified to lead, demonstrating competence, commitment, and alignment with the family’s values.

The founder’s wife prefers to remain on the sidelines, away from business affairs and family disagreements. She wants the family to remain united and the business to prosper, but does not wish to participate in management decisions.

Despite these differences in experience, contribution, and qualifications, the founder decides to give each child exactly 25 percent of his shares. His intention is noble. The consequences, however, may be far more complicated.

After his passing, the four siblings become equal shareholders. But they do not necessarily share the same expectations. The youngest believes leadership should go to the person most qualified to lead. The eldest may feel that being firstborn and holding an equal share entitles him to greater influence. The other siblings may have their own expectations based on their years of involvement.

Disagreements over leadership, dividends, and business priorities can quickly become personal disputes. The Board may find itself caught between family loyalties and commercial realities. What began as an act of parental fairness can become a source of organizational paralysis.

This is not an argument against equal inheritance. Children who choose careers outside the family business should not automatically be entitled to less of their parents’ wealth. The real issue is the failure to distinguish ownership from management and leadership.

Owning shares provides economic and governance rights, subject to applicable law and the company’s governing documents. It does not automatically qualify someone to manage the enterprise or lead its people.

Similarly, being the eldest does not automatically make someone the rightful successor. Leadership must be earned through competence, accountability, commitment, and alignment with the values and long-term interests of the business.

This is why succession planning must go beyond deciding who receives what. A Family Constitution can establish the family’s principles on ownership, stewardship, employment, and leadership. A properly structured Shareholders’ Agreement can clarify voting rights, share transfers, dividend policies, dispute resolution, and exit arrangements. More importantly, the next generation must be prepared to understand that inherited wealth carries responsibilities, not merely privileges.

Too many founders postpone these conversations because they fear upsetting their children. Unfortunately, avoiding difficult discussions today can create far greater conflict tomorrow.

The uncomfortable truth is that a founder can divide his shares equally and still leave his children in an unfair situation. Fairness is not simply about giving everyone the same. It is about respecting legitimate rights, recognizing different responsibilities, and protecting the long-term interests of the enterprise.

A founder’s legacy should not be measured by how equally he divided his wealth, but by how responsibly he prepared the next generation to protect it.