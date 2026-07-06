Soriano: Every company needs a business plan. But it is not enough

Over the past three decades, I have reviewed hundreds of business plans. Some were prepared by start-ups seeking funding, while others came from billion-dollar family enterprises presenting their annual plans to the board. As a board and governance advisor, I have facilitated countless board discussions where management confidently presented detailed business plans supported by impressive financial projections. Most were well prepared. Yet many were missing the most important element.

During a recent board meeting, a second-generation CEO presented what he described as the company’s strategic plan. It included sales forecasts, marketing budgets, hiring plans, operating initiatives, capital expenditures and three-year financial projections. Every assumption was supported by numbers. When he finished, I asked two simple questions: “Which competitors are we trying to beat? Which target market can we sustainably serve better than anyone else?” The room became quiet. The presentation clearly explained how the company intended to operate, but it did not explain why the company would continue to win.

That experience reminded me that many organizations continue to confuse a business plan with strategy. To be clear, every company needs a business plan. A good business plan creates discipline by translating ideas into action. It establishes financial targets, operating budgets, staffing requirements, investment priorities and measurable milestones. It aligns management around annual objectives and provides a basis for monitoring performance. Banks require it, investors expect it and boards should review it regularly. Without a business plan, execution becomes inconsistent and accountability becomes difficult.

However, a business plan has one important limitation. It assumes that the future will look reasonably similar to the present. Most business plans begin by projecting existing trends forward. Sales increase by a certain percentage, expenses are adjusted, new products are introduced, additional people are hired and capacity expands. The danger is not poor planning. The danger is planning based on assumptions that may no longer be valid.

I worked with a second-generation family-owned food manufacturing company that prepared an excellent business plan every year. Sales targets increased, delivery trucks were added, warehouses expanded and new products were launched regularly. By most measures, the company appeared healthy, yet profitability barely improved. The problem was not execution. Management faithfully implemented the business plan. The problem was that the company had never questioned whether it was competing in the right markets, serving the right customers, or investing in the capabilities that would matter in the future. The business plan helped the company run better, but it did not help the company think better.

That is the distinction many boards overlook. A business plan answers, “What will we do?” It does not necessarily answer, “Why will we continue to succeed?” In today’s environment of technological disruption, changing customer behavior, geopolitical uncertainty and evolving business models, execution alone is no longer enough. Every company needs a business plan, but no company should rely on a business plan alone because managing today’s business is very different from preparing for tomorrow’s. That is where strategy begins.