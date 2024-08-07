Soriano: Family wealth preservation will ensure a lasting legacy

In the annals of family history, few challenges are as daunting as preserving wealth across generations. The idea of wealth preservation goes beyond mere financial stability; it embodies the continuation of family values, the stewardship of resources, and the creation of a lasting legacy. As history has shown, many families struggle to maintain their wealth beyond the third generation, a phenomenon often referred to as the “3rd generation curse.” This article delves into the importance of family wealth preservation and the steps founders and business leaders must take to ensure their hard-earned fortunes withstand the test of time.

The importance of family wealth preservation

Family wealth preservation is more than just safeguarding assets; it’s about ensuring that the family’s values, principles and identity are carried forward. I had the honor of being invited by a fellow Wealth Preservation advocate, Financial and Life Insurance Professional Willison Yu, to the recently concluded LifeCon Boracay convention. The event attracted nearly a thousand financial advisors from the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia. This highly successful gathering was organized by esteemed institutions MDRT, led by Country Chair Yu, and LUAP, headed by Nonna Medina. I was invited to speak on the critically important topic of wealth preservation, under the title “Mastering Family Wealth Preservation,” and I cannot emphasize enough why it is essential. Allow me to share the salient points of my talk:

1. Continuation of Family Values and Legacy. Wealth is often the result of hard work, determination, and adherence to core values. Preserving this wealth means preserving these values, which can provide future generations with a strong sense of identity and pride.

2. Stewardship and Responsibility. Managing and protecting family wealth responsibly ensures that it benefits not only the current generation but also future ones. This stewardship promotes careful management and the prudent use of resources.

3. Alignment Related to Shared Purpose and Vision. For family wealth to be preserved, family members must be aligned in their purpose and vision. Shared goals and a unified vision create a cohesive approach to wealth management. When everyone is on the same page, decisions are made with the collective benefit of the family in mind. This alignment fosters a collaborative spirit and reduces conflicts that can arise from divergent interests, ensuring that wealth preservation efforts are consistent and effective.

The case of the F Family (Names have been changed)

Consider the F family, who built a successful agribusiness over three generations. The founder, Juan, started with a small farm and, through hard work and innovation, expanded it into a major agricultural enterprise. His son, Carlos, further grew the business, incorporating modern farming techniques and expanding their market reach. When the business transitioned to the third generation, Juan’s grandchildren faced challenges in maintaining the family wealth. Internal conflicts arose due to differing visions for the business’s future. Some family members wanted to modernize and diversify, while others preferred to stick with traditional methods. This lack of alignment threatened the stability and growth of the business.

Recognizing the risk, the F family held a series of family meetings that my firm facilitated. They worked on developing a shared vision and purpose, focusing on their common goal of sustaining the family legacy. Through these discussions, they established a family council and a formal governance structure that included regular communication and decision-making processes aligned with their collective vision.

By fostering alignment and shared purpose, the F family overcame their internal conflicts and continued to grow their agribusiness. Their unified approach ensured that the wealth and legacy built by Juan and Carlos would be preserved for future generations.

Learnings

Family wealth preservation is not just about financial security; it’s about creating a lasting legacy that upholds the family’s core values and principles. By ensuring that these are passed down and cherished by future generations, families can maintain their identity and continue to make a meaningful impact on the world.