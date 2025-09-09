Soriano: From seed shop to $96.5B giant: CP Group’s succession journey

In the world of family enterprises, few stories rival the scale and resilience of Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group. What began as a modest seed shop in Bangkok’s Chinatown in 1921 has grown into a global powerhouse with over 452,000 employees across multiple sectors and $96.5 billion in annual revenue (2023).

For me, CP Group’s story is not just professional research — it is personal. A decade ago, after delivering a lecture at Chulalongkorn University, I vividly remember being formally invited by CP Group, through the Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM), to be part of their Professional Succession Journey. My role was to mentor and train senior executives on anticipating international market shifts, particularly in China. That engagement deepened my fascination with CP as a family-owned enterprise with a bold vision to expand globally.

Humble roots, global aspirations

The CP story began when the Chia brothers, immigrants from Guangzhou, opened a seed shop in Bangkok’s Chinatown. What they lacked in resources, they made up for in vision. Despite limited English, they engaged foreign advisors and partners, recognizing that success required openness to professional expertise.

This willingness to learn, adapt and globalize became the cornerstone of CP’s DNA. From that seed shop, the family diversified into agriculture, food production, retail, telecommunications, and more. Their expansion was guided not only by ambition but by a belief that enterprise could contribute to nation-building.

Succession as a turning point

Leadership succession often destabilizes family enterprises. For CP, it became an inflection point for growth. When Dhanin Chearavanont took the helm in the 60’s, he was not the eldest son — a bold break from traditional succession models in Asia. His appointment signaled a merit-based approach rooted in both capability and shared family purpose.

What distinguished Dhanin’s leadership was his conviction that “human resources are priceless.” Under his watch, CP did not merely recruit employees; it cultivated world-class executives. It was clear that CP’s leadership invested as much in people as in assets.

Crisis and renewal

Even the strongest empires face storms. The Asian Financial Crisis of 1997 hit CP Group hard, forcing asset sales and painful restructuring. For many family-owned conglomerates, such turbulence exposes internal fractures. Yet CP’s resilience came from a deeper source: their alignment of family purpose with business vision. Rather than retreat, they doubled down on their shared commitment to growth and national contribution. The family rallied together, supported by professional leaders they had empowered long before the crisis. Their rebound was nothing short of spectacular, positioning CP not just as a Thai champion but as a global player.

Shared purpose beyond governance

What makes CP’s story remarkable is not just its scale but its soul. Governance structures—boards, professional management—played their part. Yet CP’s success rested on a shared family purpose aligned with its business vision. For the Chearavanont family, this purpose has always been about more than profit. It is about uplifting communities, creating jobs, and building bridges between Thailand and the world. This compass allowed the group to thrive across generations, seamlessly blending family leadership with professional stewardship.

The lesson for SMEs

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), CP’s journey holds a powerful lesson: size is not the starting point — purpose is. The Chia brothers began with a humble seed shop, yet their legacy was built on clarity of vision and openness to outside expertise.

Succession, far from being a threat, became a catalyst because it was anchored in shared purpose. Governance provides rules, but shared purpose provides direction. Without it, even the best structures collapse under generational tension. With it, a family business can transcend industries, crises, and borders.

As I reflect on my engagement with CP Group’s Professional Succession Journey, one lesson stands clear: it is not governance that sustains legacies, but the soul of shared purpose guiding every decision, every generation.

