Soriano: If great business dynasties can fracture, why would your family be any different?

Every time a prominent business family experiences conflict, most people observe from a distance. They read the headlines, discuss the personalities involved, and speculate about the causes. Yet very few ask the most important question:

Could this happen to our family?

The uncomfortable answer is yes.

Whether in the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, or elsewhere across Asean, family businesses share many of the same aspirations and vulnerabilities. They seek to preserve both family harmony and business continuity across generations. Yet history has repeatedly shown that even the most successful business dynasties can become vulnerable when governance fails to evolve alongside the growth of both the family and the enterprise.

Family business conflicts are rarely caused by wealth, size, industry, or success. More often, they stem from governance issues that quietly accumulate over many years until a triggering event brings them to the surface. By the time conflict becomes visible, the underlying issues have often existed for much longer than anyone realizes.

No family is immune — not the largest, the wealthiest, or even the most respected.

This was precisely the reason behind our recent Family Governance Webinar. What surprised us was the overwhelming response from founders, successors, shareholders, directors, and family members from across Asean. Despite coming from different countries, cultures, and industries, many recognized that the governance and succession challenges confronting prominent business dynasties are often the very same issues facing their own families.

Questions such as these eventually confront every family enterprise:

• Who will lead the business in the future?

• How will ownership be managed across generations?

• What happens when family members disagree on strategy?

• How are major decisions made?

• What role should non-active family members play?

• How do families balance relationships with accountability?

These are not questions that can be answered during a crisis. They require thoughtful discussion, clear governance structures, and the courage to address difficult issues before they become sources of division.

Many founders assume there is still time. Many siblings believe difficult conversations can wait. Many families mistake harmony for alignment.

But silence is not peace.

It is simply a delay in conflict.

The strongest family enterprises are not those that avoid disagreements. They are those that establish governance systems that allow differences to be addressed constructively before they become destructive.

------

The strong response to our first webinar convinced us that this conversation must continue. For this reason, we have organized a special Part 2 webinar:

Why business dynasties fracture, no matter the size: A critical governance wake-up call before it’s too late

I am particularly pleased that renowned journalist and business writer Lala Rimando will be joining me for this discussion. Together, we will explore why successful family enterprises become vulnerable to internal fractures, how governance failures often develop long before conflicts become visible, and what practical steps families can take today to strengthen both their relationships and their institutions.

As part of my personal advocacy to help family enterprises strengthen governance, succession, and family unity, I invite you to join us on June 20, 2026, for this timely and important conversation. This complimentary, exclusive, by-invitation event is intended for founders, successors, shareholders, directors, and family members who are committed to preserving both their family relationships and business legacy.