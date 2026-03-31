Soriano: Leadership will be exposed — and not everyone will be ready

If the coming period unfolds as many analysts now expect, the global economy is entering a far more demanding phase. Volatility is rising, capital is tightening and geopolitical tensions are increasingly shaping business outcomes. For organizations across industries, this is no longer an abstract concern — it is a leadership test.

Leadership is rarely tested during stable years. It is tested when uncertainty arrives.

Many leaders today already occupy the CEO seat, while others are being groomed for senior leadership roles. In either case, expectations are rising and the environment they are stepping into is fundamentally different from the one previous generations navigated.

Earlier generations built their enterprises during periods of expansion and globalization. While challenges existed, the overall trajectory of markets was broadly upward. Today’s leaders inherit a far more complex and less forgiving landscape — where supply chains are fragmenting, capital is selective and disruption moves faster than decision-making cycles.

Under these conditions, operational competence alone is no longer sufficient. Leaders must demonstrate something more difficult: strategic judgment under uncertainty.

Many executives are capable managers. They understand internal systems, know their organizations and are familiar with operations. But turbulent environments demand a different leadership instinct — the ability to make consequential decisions before complete information becomes available. Waiting for certainty is no longer prudent. It is a risk.

I was reminded of this distinction during the height of the Covid crisis, when I worked closely with two mentees — both capable, well-educated and positioned to lead. One became what I would describe as a wartime CEO. He moved early, preserved cash aggressively, communicated frequently and transparently with his team and made difficult decisions quickly, including restructuring parts of the organization to ensure survival. His messaging was clear, his actions consistent and his leadership visible. He did not wait for clarity — he acted to create it.

The other remained a peacetime CEO. He delayed decisions, hoping conditions would stabilize. He avoided difficult conversations and waited for more data, more certainty, more reassurance. Internally, his team sensed hesitation. Externally, the organization began to drift. What appeared to be caution was, in reality, indecision.

The difference between the two was not intelligence. It was posture. One led with urgency, discipline and courage. The other managed with comfort, assumption and delay. In times of stability, both might have performed adequately. In a crisis, the gap became undeniable.

This is the distinction leaders must now understand.

Leadership under uncertainty requires more than competence. It demands intellectual humility — the willingness to invite challenge, seek independent perspectives and surround oneself with people who are willing to disagree. Confidence that resists scrutiny quickly becomes fragile.

It also requires a deeper relationship with risk. Many seasoned leaders developed their instincts through repeated exposure to economic shocks, political instability and capital constraints. Those instincts were forged under pressure. They cannot be inherited or assumed. They must be developed deliberately through scenario planning, disciplined preparation and decisions that carry real consequences.

This is the moment when boards, investors and stakeholders will observe leadership more closely than ever — not because they doubt capability, but because they understand what is at stake.

And this is the moment when leaders must confront a defining question: are you leading with the mindset of a wartime CEO — or a peacetime manager?

Because the environment ahead will not accommodate hesitation. It will expose it.

Leadership credibility cannot be inherited. It is forged when uncertainty forces leaders to act before clarity arrives. And when that moment comes, the organization will quickly discover whether it has a leader — or merely someone occupying the role.