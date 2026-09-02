Soriano: Part 1: After the Constitution is signed, who takes charge?

One question is often overlooked after a family signs its Family Constitution: Who takes responsibility for making sure it actually works? For many families, the signing ceremony feels like the conclusion of the governance journey. Months of discussions have taken place. Difficult issues have been debated. Family values have been articulated, policies agreed upon, and governance structures designed. Finally, the Constitution is signed, everyone celebrates, and then everyone goes back to business as usual.

But this is where many families misunderstand the process. A Family Constitution is only the blueprint. Once it is signed, someone must help turn its commitments into everyday behavior. That responsibility cannot simply remain with the founder, the CEO, or an external consultant. It must eventually be assumed by an institution within the family.

That institution is the Family Council.

The Family Council should assume its role immediately after the Constitution is completed. It becomes the platform that helps activate governance, sustain communication, monitor commitments, address emerging concerns, and ensure that the principles agreed upon by the family do not remain words on paper. Without such a platform, even the best-written Constitution can quickly become another beautifully produced document sitting

on a shelf.

The Family Council is, in many ways, the arms and legs of family governance.

For those unfamiliar with how it works, one useful comparison is the Student Council in a university. Students have concerns, grievances, and issues that cannot simply be handled individually or informally. The Council provides a legitimate platform where matters can be discussed collectively, guided by established rules, and escalated when necessary to the appropriate university officials.

The Family Council performs a similar function. But there is one enormous difference. The members are family. They are bound by blood.

And with blood comes emotion, history, hierarchy, expectations of respect and seniority, childhood experiences, sibling dynamics, founder influence, and sometimes decades of unresolved issues. A younger family member may hesitate to challenge an older sibling. A cousin may feel intimidated by a dominant shareholder. Someone may remain silent simply because the person involved is a parent, uncle, aunt, or the founder.

This is precisely why the Family Council is

so important.

Without a legitimate institutional platform, family members naturally return to informal channels. They talk privately, form alliances, complain to spouses, send messages through siblings, or approach the founder individually.

Eventually, the loudest voice wins, the most powerful family member prevails, or the founder is once again forced to settle an issue that should have been handled through a proper governance process.

The Constitution exists. But governance does not.

At W+B Advisory, this is where we can be fiercely assertive. We believe the period immediately after the signing of a Family Constitution is a critical opportunity to institutionalize governance while goodwill, alignment, and momentum still exist. The Family Council must not remain an idea in the document. It must be organized, activated, and given a clear mandate to begin its work.

The consultant can facilitate the process, help establish the Council, clarify its mandate, and guide its early meetings. But governance cannot be outsourced indefinitely. Eventually, the family must develop the discipline and capability to govern itself.

The Family Council is not designed to take power away from the founder, the Board, or management. Nor is it simply another committee. Its purpose is to provide a legitimate platform where family communication becomes more disciplined, commitments are followed through, and issues can be surfaced before they become destructive conflicts.

That is the next step many families miss.

After the Constitution is signed, the Family Council must take its place.

In part 2, we will examine its more difficult role: what happens when the Family Council must enforce agreed rules and hold family members accountable—regardless of seniority, power, or shareholding—and why governance must sometimes operate without fear or favor.