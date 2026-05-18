Soriano: Part 1: Board seats by birthright: How to spot unqualified directors

“When a founder gives every child a Board seat, it feels like fairness. It is often the beginning of the end.”

The founder built the business from nothing.

For decades, he made every major decision himself — negotiating with banks, managing suppliers, solving crises, dealing with government agencies and protecting the company during difficult economic periods. Through sacrifice, discipline and instinct, the enterprise grew into one of the most respected family businesses in its industry.

When the second generation formally established the board, the founder believed he was doing the right thing by giving every sibling a seat.

It felt fair.

Ownership was equal, so board representation became automatic.

No one discussed governance qualifications. No one evaluated readiness, competence, financial literacy, emotional maturity, or strategic capability. No one asked whether each sibling truly understood the responsibilities of governance and fiduciary duty.

The board slowly became an extension of family entitlement rather than a structure of stewardship.

At first, everything appeared harmonious. Meetings were cordial. No one openly disagreed. Family members enjoyed sitting together around the boardroom table. The founder felt reassured seeing the next generation united under one roof.

But within a few years, the warning signs became impossible to ignore.

Strategic discussions lacked depth. Important decisions were repeatedly delayed. Directors arrived unprepared and relied heavily on management summaries. Some remained silent throughout meetings yet insisted on equal voting power during critical decisions.

One sibling defended underperforming relatives regardless of merit. Another bypassed management and interfered directly with employees despite lacking operational expertise. One director resisted hiring professional executives because it threatened family influence.

The problem was not conflict.

The problem was capability.

What was designed to preserve family harmony quietly weakened the board’s effectiveness.

This is one of the most dangerous yet sensitive realities in family businesses today: Board seats inherited through birthright rather than earned through readiness and stewardship.

The damage caused by unqualified directors is rarely immediate. Governance deterioration happens slowly until strategic clarity, accountability, leadership discipline and executive confidence begin to erode.

One of the clearest warning signs is the confusion between ownership and governance.

Some family directors believe that owning shares automatically qualifies them to govern. They see board seats as privileges attached to bloodline instead of responsibilities tied to competence.

Another danger is lack of preparation. Unqualified directors often fail to study board materials, understand financial statements, or contribute meaningful strategic insight. Yet they still expect equal influence over major decisions.

Many also avoid difficult conversations. They prioritize family harmony over accountability, remain silent during critical discussions and refuse to challenge weak decisions because they fear tension within the family.

Others interfere directly in operations despite lacking management expertise. They bypass executives, issue instructions to employees and create confusion within the organization.

Perhaps the most damaging behavior is protecting family members regardless of performance. When bloodline becomes more important than merit, high-performing professionals eventually disengage or leave.

Some directors also resist governance reforms. Independent directors, board evaluations, governance policies and professional management are viewed as threats because these systems reduce entitlement and expose weaknesses.

The real danger is not merely inefficiency.

It is the gradual erosion of governance credibility.

Strong executives lose confidence in the board. Strategic decisions become politicized. Succession turns emotional instead of merit-based. The discipline that once built the enterprise slowly disappears.

Family businesses do not fail because families sit on Boards.

They fail when boards are occupied by individuals who do not understand what stewardship requires.

Not every shareholder belongs in the boardroom.

A family member may have the right to ownership, dividends and participation in family governance. But a board seat should require demonstrated readiness, competence, emotional maturity and fiduciary responsibility.

The strongest family businesses in the world understand a simple principle:

Family membership is inherited.

Board stewardship must be earned.

Author’s note

Professor Enrique M. Soriano serves as a mentor at the Singapore Institute of Directors Board Readiness Program, where he contributes to the development of current and aspiring directors in corporate governance, board effectiveness and strategic oversight. He advises multi-generational family enterprises and boards across Asia, advocating for merit-based board composition and principled stewardship to ensure long-term sustainability.