Soriano: Part 1: When an heir wants out: Who will buy the shares?

The founder built the business. The next generation inherited the shares. But when an heir who has never worked in the enterprise wants to cash out, who bears the cost?

The founder spent decades building the family business. When he passed away, his children inherited not only his wealth but also their respective stakes in the enterprise. Some stepped into leadership roles, managing operations, protecting jobs, and reinvesting profits. Others pursued careers elsewhere and never became involved in the business.

Then one of them makes an announcement: “I want to sell my shares.”

For the heir, the decision may seem reasonable. The shares belong to them, and they may need cash to fund a venture, purchase property, or pursue a different life. But for the siblings running the company, the announcement raises difficult questions. Who will buy the shares? How much are they worth? Can the remaining shareholders afford the purchase? What happens if the heir wants to sell to someone outside the family?

One person’s financial decision can become a defining test of the family’s ability to preserve its business.

One persistent misconception in family businesses is that shared bloodlines create shared commitment. They do not. An heir working in the business may view ownership as a responsibility requiring sacrifice and stewardship. An heir who has never worked in the company may see the same shares primarily as a financial asset.

Neither perspective automatically makes one sibling right and the other wrong. The conflict arises when the family has never discussed what ownership entails or how competing interests should be managed. Active siblings may believe their years of service entitle them to greater influence. Inactive shareholders may reasonably expect their inherited shares to retain value and their ownership rights to be respected.

Years of hard work do not automatically extinguish a shareholder’s legal rights. Equally, holding shares does not mean every personal financial need must be met using company resources.

Unlike publicly traded stock, shares in a private family business may have no ready market. The selling shareholder may expect a substantial price, while the siblings managing the enterprise may worry about debt, future investment, and the company’s ability to fund a buyout. A sale to an outsider could also change the dynamics of ownership and control.

But families often underestimate a more serious risk: one exit can trigger another. Once one shareholder successfully sells, others may begin asking why they should remain invested.

Cousins may want liquidity, inactive siblings may seek to diversify their wealth, and others may reconsider their own financial priorities. One request can become several, multiplying the cost of buyouts and potentially weakening family control.

At our Oct. 17 gathering at the Makati Sports Club, where a full house discussed family business continuity and ownership protection, an important principle emerged: difficult ownership questions must be addressed before circumstances force rushed decisions.

Many founders prepare their children to inherit wealth but spend far less time preparing them to become responsible owners. Succession plans may identify future leaders and transfer shares, yet leave one crucial question unanswered: What happens when a shareholder wants out?

Families should begin by asking whether they have agreed procedures for valuing shares, financing buyouts, and handling transfers to outsiders. These questions are easier to address before a family member announces an intention to sell.

The greatest risk is not that one heir wants to leave. It is that the family has no agreed way to manage the departure — or the next one.

In Part 2, we examine how ownership arrangements and a properly structured Shareholders’ Agreement can help families prepare for exits while protecting business continuity and legitimate shareholder rights.